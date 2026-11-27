The BBC is exploring the introduction of advertising to iPlayer to rival global streaming giants like Netflix and Disney, while maintaining a license fee for new programming.

The BBC is currently engaged in discussions to introduce advertising to its iPlayer streaming service for the first time in its history. This strategic shift aims to create a more competitive platform against major US streaming entities such as Netflix and Disney, which have increasingly dominated the global video market. The potential change represents a significant evolution in the public broadcaster's business model, which has traditionally relied on the television license fee.

iPlayer Expansion To Include ITV And Channel 4 Content

Proposed plans would allow iPlayer to feature popular programming from other major UK broadcasters, including ITV and Channel 4. Specific titles that could be made available through this partnership include ITV's reality competition I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and Channel 4's baking hit The Great British Bake Off. These collaborations would leverage the massive reach of the BBC platform while providing content partners with access to a wider audience base.

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The service might also expand to include classic episodes of BBC staples such as Top Gear and Only Fools and Horses. This expansion is contingent on the broadcaster choosing to widen the service to incorporate shows from its commercial broadcasting arm, UKTV. Currently, UKTV's linear channels U&Dave, U&Drama, and U&Gold already broadcast these classic BBC programs with advertisements interspersed throughout.

Government Stance On New Programming And License Fee

Despite the push for advertising on the streaming platform, reports indicate that the UK government is not planning to permit commercials around new BBC programming. New high-profile series such as the documentary Blue Planet III would remain free from advertising breaks, preserving the traditional viewing experience for flagship content.

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Priya Dogra, the chief executive of Channel 4, has previously ruled out a full merger with the BBC but expressed openness to sharing content on the streaming service. Speaking at the Royal Television Society London Convention in July, Ms Dogra stated she did not see why Channel 4 content could not be hosted on iPlayer. She noted that while Channel 4 content is monetized by advertising, iPlayer would need to accommodate these commercial models.

Mrs Dogra emphasized the importance of a British-owned platform that showcases public service broadcasting content, particularly material produced without a profit motive. She highlighted that while there are logistical considerations regarding ad integration, the value of a unified domestic platform is significant for the industry.

Matt Brittin On Scale And Competition With Streamers

Matt Brittin, the director-general of the BBC, discussed these dynamics earlier in the year, suggesting that iPlayer could help the broadcaster compete against streaming giants like Netflix, Disney, and Amazon Prime Video. He noted that no other broadcaster globally possesses the scale and success of iPlayer, observing that other European broadcasters look at the service with envy.

Mr Brittin confirmed that the BBC had received approaches and engaged in discussions with Channel 4. He pointed out that in the context of the ITV-Sky merger, Channel 4 appears very subscale. He argued that all such industry mergers are driven by the necessity to achieve sufficient scale to compete effectively in the modern media landscape.

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He suggested that one opportunity for Channel 4 would be to have content on iPlayer in partnership with the BBC while continuing to operate as an ad-funded entity. This approach could provide Channel 4 with a powerful distribution partner while allowing the BBC to enhance its content library without solely relying on license fee income.

Government White Paper And Future Funding Models

Earlier this week, the BBC and Netflix reached a distribution agreement for some of its CBeebies shows, marking a step toward closer collaboration with private streamers. A spokesperson for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport stated that the government's official decisions would be outlined in a forthcoming white paper.

The spokesperson expressed awareness that both Channel 4 and the BBC are open to collaboration and partnership. They continued to support and encourage all public service media providers to explore strategic partnerships that benefit audiences and ensure the sustainability of the public service media ecosystem as a whole.

The statement reiterated that the BBC must be funded by a model that is sustainable and fair to all those paying for it. Through the ongoing BBC charter review, the government is examining a range of options, including potential reforms to the license fee. However, no final decisions have been made regarding the future funding structure or the implementation of ads on iPlayer.