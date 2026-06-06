BBC in Advanced Talks to Poach TV Icon Lorraine Kelly After ITV Cuts

Following drastic reductions to her ITV show, Lorraine Kelly is being courted by the BBC in a potential major defection that would shake up British daytime television.

Lorraine Kelly , a fixture of British breakfast television for over four decades, is reportedly being courted by the BBC as she considers her future following significant cuts to her show at ITV .

The 66-year-old Scottish presenter has been synonymous with ITV's daytime programming since 1984, first on TV-am and then as a founding presenter of GMTV before her own show, Lorraine, became a staple. However, last summer's cost-cutting measures at ITV, which included drastically reducing her show's runtime from an hour to thirty minutes and its broadcast frequency from 52 to 30 weeks per year, left her reportedly furious.

These reductions occurred even as her program consistently delivers the highest ratings in the daytime slot, a fact that has further exacerbated her frustration with the network's management. The cuts also resulted in the elimination of her dedicated editor, a move said to have infuriated the presenter. Insiders suggest Kelly's loyalty to ITV, once considered unshakeable, is now severely strained, and the BBC is poised to capitalize on the situation.

A source close to the BBC development team describes a "real buzz" around crafting a new show for Kelly, with plans characterized as "fantastic.

" The corporation sees a prime opportunity to attract a presenter beloved by millions of viewers, particularly the core daytime audience of women in their fifties and sixties, with whom Kelly is exceptionally relatable. This potential defection represents a significant strategic on their part, as they continue efforts to challenge ITV's daytime dominance, an effort that began with the launch of Morning Live.

For Kelly, moving to the BBC would offer not only a potentially restored and prominent platform but also a form of professional retribution against ITV for its perceived disrespect. Despite her reputation for being a demanding boss during her tenure, her popularity with the public remains formidable. The BBC's move is being framed as a clever play to secure a proven ratings winner while delivering a symbolic blow to their commercial rival.

The development underscores the intense competition for viewers in the daytime television market and the value of long-standing, trusted presenting talent. As one insider noted, it would be "the biggest defection from ITV to the Beeb in many years" if Kelly makes the switch. Negotiations and creative proposals are said to be underway, with Kelly weighing her options amid widespread speculation that her long-standing partnership with ITV is nearing its end





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