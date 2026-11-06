BBC Faces Buck-Passing Accusations Over Russell Brand Conduct

Russell Brand's memoir claims former Radio 2 controller Lesley Douglas tolerated his sexual behaviour at work, prompting criticism of the BBC's response after his rape conviction.

The BBC has been accused of buck-passing after it emerged that Russell Brand boasted in his memoir that his bosses were incredibly tolerant of his sexual behaviour at work. Brand, who has been convicted of rape and three other serious sexual offences, named Lesley Douglas, the BBC's controller of Radio 2 and 6 Music during the height of his fame in the 2000s, as the executive who gave him considerable freedom.

The allegations resurfaced as the BBC faced scrutiny over how it handled complaints about Brand while he worked for the corporation. Brand's own account, published in his book Booky Wook 2, describes conduct that the BBC has since acknowledged caused serious concern. More charges could yet follow, according to reporting on the case.

Also read Russell Brand’s Lawyer Rounds On Journalist Who Exposed Brand’s Behavior Outside Court

Brand Describes Alleged Misconduct at Radio 2 and 6 Music

Brand wrote in Booky Wook 2 that Lesley Douglas was incredibly tolerant of his behaviour at Radio 2. He said she loved him and gave him lots of room, and that he took that room. According to his own account, this allowed him to use BBC disabled toilets for sex with female 6 Music competition winners.

Brand also described interacting in an intimate manner with a female newsreader during bulletins, claiming she racily recited massacres and football scores while he was under the desk. He wrote that she was a bit upset. He said he and colleagues wound up newsreaders by throwing to the news in a childish fashion and goading them into including silly words in bulletins.

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Brand's conduct was not confined to the studio. Reporting on a 2013 video recorded for Richard Herring's Leicester Square Theatre Podcast showed him joking about raping a woman and about children, remarks that drew laughter from Herring and the audience. The video was deleted from YouTube only when allegations about his abuse emerged in 2023.

BBC Response Draws Criticism From Employment Lawyer

Sinead Haysom, an employment lawyer and partner at Arbor Law, said the BBC appeared to have been buck-passing when responding to questions about Brand. She pointed to the corporation's first response, which noted that Brand had worked for a number of different organisations, of which the BBC was one.

Haysom said the BBC's own review later found that junior staff felt there was no point complaining about Brand. In her opinion, the initial response sounded like buck-passing. The BBC's internal review found eight complaints about Brand and his inappropriate behaviour, including two made while he worked for the corporation between 2006 and 2008. No action was taken.

The BBC spokesman said the thoughts of everyone at the BBC were with the brave women who came forward and told their stories, which led to a conviction. The spokesman said there can be no place for the abuse of power and that the industry must ensure that anyone who suffers at someone else's hand feels able to report it.

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The BBC published a detailed report in January 2025 into how complaints about Russell Brand's conduct were handled. The corporation said it was of great concern that some people felt unable to raise concerns about Brand's behaviour, and it apologised to those affected for both the culture and failings at the time.

Broadcasters Silent as Brand Case Continues

Channel 4 and MTV did not comment on Brand's conviction or on the allegations about his conduct. The BBC apologised again after Brand was convicted, and the broadcaster's latest statement repeats that apology for the culture and failings of the period between 2006 and 2008.

Douglas was described by fellow DJ Paul Gambaccini as having an almost obsessive commitment to the comic, a claim Gambaccini later made publicly. Brand joins a long list of BBC presenters convicted of serious sexual offending, including Rolf Harris, Stuart Hall, Jonathan King and Chris Denning, one of the original Radio 1 presenters.