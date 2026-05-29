BBC Faces Backlash Over Hiring Male Screenwriter for Sarah Everard Drama

Female screenwriters protest BBC's decision to commission Jeff Pope, a male writer, for a factual drama about Sarah Everard's murder, sparking debate on gender and storytelling.

The BBC is facing significant backlash after commissioning acclaimed screenwriter Jeff Pope to write a forthcoming factual drama about the murder of Sarah Everard . Pope, known for his work on ITV's series about black cab rapist John Worboys, has been hired to pen a two-part series detailing the abduction, rape, and murder of Everard by serving Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens in South London in 2021.

The decision has prompted a group of over 400 leading female screenwriters to sign an open letter expressing their anger and shock. The letter argues that the case is deeply rooted in issues of gender and power, and that the question of who tells the story is inseparable from the story itself.

It states that Everard was killed because she was a woman, and the case sparked a national conversation about systemic misogyny, women's safety in public spaces, and institutional failures within the police force. The writers emphasize that while men can write about women's experiences, this specific case is too raw and sensitive to be entrusted to a male writer, especially given the ongoing conversation about gender dynamics.

The backlash has highlighted a broader debate within the entertainment industry about representation and authenticity in storytelling. Critics of the open letter argue that talent should be the primary criterion for commissioning, regardless of gender. They point out that Pope has a strong track record in factual dramas, including his recent work on Believe Me, which dealt with sexual assault by a male perpetrator.

Notably, the female screenwriters did not protest that series, leading some television insiders to suggest that the protest may be targeting the BBC specifically. The letter was revealed by Sky News, and it is understood that the signatories intended it to remain private. In response, Pope defended his involvement, stating that his first and last responsibility is to the individuals impacted and their families.

He emphasized his commitment to sensitivity, respect, and meticulous research, and noted that he is ultimately accountable to the people closest to the story. A BBC spokesperson confirmed that the drama commissioning team has met with representatives from the group to discuss opportunities for women screenwriters and reiterated the BBC's commitment to creating meaningful change across the industry.

The spokesperson also stressed that the drama's focus is to raise important questions about the failings within the Met Police that led to Everard's horrific murder. The controversy has reignited discussions about gender parity in the television industry. While the BBC has stated its dedication to supporting women writers and the next generation of writing talent, the decision to hire a male writer for this particular project has been seen by many as a misstep.

The case of Sarah Everard remains a powerful symbol of the dangers women face and the institutional failures that allow such crimes to occur. The drama is intended to explore these themes, but the choice of writer has overshadowed its potential impact. As the debate continues, it remains to be seen whether the BBC will reconsider its decision or implement further measures to address the concerns raised.

The outcome of this controversy could have lasting implications for how sensitive stories are handled in the future, especially those involving gender-based violence. The pressure is on the BBC to balance creative freedom with social responsibility, ensuring that the voices of those most affected are heard and respected





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BBC Faces Backlash After Hiring Man to Write Drama About Sarah Everard's MurderThe BBC has faced a furious backlash after hiring a man to write a forthcoming drama about the murder of Sarah Everard, who was abducted, raped, and murdered by serving Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens in South London in 2021. The decision has prompted anger among female writers who are genuinely shocked by the commission.

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