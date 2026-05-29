BBC Faces Backlash After Hiring Man to Write Drama About Sarah Everard's Murder

The BBC has faced a furious backlash after hiring a man to write a forthcoming drama about the murder of Sarah Everard, who was abducted, raped, and murdered by serving Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens in South London in 2021. The decision has prompted anger among female writers who are genuinely shocked by the commission.

The BBC is facing a furious backlash after hiring a man to write a forthcoming drama about the murder of Sarah Everard . Acclaimed screenwriter Jeff Pope has been commissioned to pen the two-part factual series about Ms Everard's abduction, rape, and murder by serving Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens in South London in 2021.

The open letter, which gathered 400 signatures from leading female screenwriters in 24 hours, said the decision had prompted a 'great deal of anger' among female writers and that they were 'genuinely shocked' by the commission. It read: 'The announcement of this particular commission brought a great deal of anger to the surface among women writers - anger that has been building for some time. Sarah Everard was killed because she was a woman.

'The case did not simply expose the actions of one individual. It cracked open a national conversation about systemic misogyny, about the safety of women in public spaces, about institutional failure and the silencing of women within structures meant to protect them.

'That conversation is not over. Given all that, we are genuinely shocked that the BBC has commissioned a man to write it.

' The writers added: 'We are not saying men cannot write about women's experiences. But we are saying that in a case this specific, this raw, and this rooted in the dynamics of power and gender, the question of who tells the story is inseparable from the story itself.

' Critics of the letter have pointed out that it is a complex issue and that the best people should be given jobs. The BBC is facing a furious backlash after hiring a man to write a forthcoming drama about the murder of Sarah Everard. She was abducted, raped, and murdered by serving Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens in South London in 2021. Acclaimed screenwriter Jeff Pope has been commissioned to pen the two-part factual series.

Mr Pope previously penned Believe Me - ITV's series about black cab rapist John Worboys, who drugged and assaulted women in the back of his taxi - which was screened earlier this month. However, the female screenwriters did not complain about that, prompting television insiders to question whether these women have a vendetta against the BBC.

Defending his involvement in a statement to Sky News, Pope said: 'With all the factual dramas I make, my first and last responsibility is to the individuals impacted and their families and friends.

'I approach every subject with sensitivity, respect, and meticulous research. Ultimately, I'm accountable to the people closest to these stories. I would hope that their feelings are respected in this matter.

' The open letter was revealed by Sky and it is understood that it was intended to remain private. A BBC spokesperson said: 'The BBC Drama Commissioning team has met with representatives from the group to discuss the issues raised about opportunities for women screenwriters and we are fully committed to working together to create meaningful change across the industry.

'We take the responsibility and trust involved in making factual drama extremely seriously, and the focus of this drama is to raise important questions about the failings within the Met Police which led up to Sarah Everard's horrific murder. 'Supporting women writers and the next generation of writing talent is something we care deeply about.





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BBC Sarah Everard Murder Wayne Couzens Metropolitan Police Jeff Pope Female Screenwriters Factual Drama Meticulous Research Accountable To The People Closest To These Sto Meaningful Change Across The Industry Women Writers Next Generation Of Writing Talent Complex Issue Best People Should Be Given Jobs Vengeance Against The BBC

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