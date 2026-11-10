BBC Edits Russell Brand Joke From Gavin Stacey Christmas Special

The BBC has removed a reference to Russell Brand from the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special following his conviction for rape and sexual assault.

The British Broadcasting Corporation has excised a specific comedic reference to Russell Brand from a previously aired episode of the popular sitcom Gavin and Stacey. This editorial decision follows the comedian's recent conviction for serious sexual offenses, which resulted in a significant prison sentence. The removal targets material from the original Christmas special that first broadcast in 2008.

Specific Scene Content Removed

The edited segment occurs during a Christmas dinner sequence at the home of characters Pam and Mick. The character Nessa Drummond returns to the table after putting her son, referred to in the show as Neil the Baby, to bed. Pam inquires whether she has been reading a fairytale to the child. Nessa replies that she has been reading Russell Brand's autobiography titled My Booky Wook, stating that her son has been loving every word of it.

Also read Russell Brand Convicted on Multiple Sexual Assault Charges in UK

Character Dialogue Details

Following this exchange, the character Stacey asks Nessa and the author if they are both named in the memoir. Nessa denies this, prompting Stacey to express disappointment. Nessa then responds with the line Don be Stace, adding that they had a cracking night and that Pam was also involved. The BBC has now swiftly removed this entire dialogue exchange from the broadcast version.

Brand Conviction Background

Russell Brand, aged 51, was sentenced to more than ten years in prison last week after being found guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. The offenses occurred between the years 2004 and 2009. Mr Justice Bennathan presided over the sentencing, noting that Brand showed no emotion in the dock while blinking in disbelief at the verdict.

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Police Investigation Updates

Metropolitan Police investigators have confirmed that several additional individuals have come forward with information regarding the comedian. A spokesperson stated that multiple people contacted the investigation team during and since the trial to provide information or report potential criminal allegations. Detectives are currently assessing this information as part of their ongoing enquiries into his conduct.

Additional Legal Proceedings

Brand faces the prospect of a second trial as authorities sift through new claims. Prosecutors are expected to decide within weeks whether to charge him with two further alleged rapes, including an incident involving a 16-year-old victim. Former girlfriend Jemima Goldsmith, aged 52, also recently accused him of violence, coercive control, and abuse, citing a violent incident in 2014.