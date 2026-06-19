BBC Dismissed Ashley Cain from Documentary Over On-Set Intoxication, Report Reveals

Ashley Cain was secretly fired from a BBC documentary last year for being drunk on set, a new report claims, adding to recent controversies over his historic misogynistic tweets and personal struggles with alcohol following the death of his baby daughter.

Reality television personality Ashley Cain faces mounting professional and personal controversies as new reports detail his secret dismissal from a BBC documentary production last year due to intoxication on set.

The 35-year-old, known for appearances on Ex On The Beach, was filming Sin City: The Real Las Vegas in Nevada when staff raised concerns about his behavior, leading to his immediate replacement and the incident being kept quiet. This revelation follows the recent resurfacing of decade-old misogynistic tweets in which Cainused degrading language toward women, including calling them slurs and making jokes about violence.

The BBC has confirmed it has no future plans to work with Cain and that its vetting procedure, conducted by the production company, failed in his case. The broadcaster has also shelved the second series of his show Into The Danger Zone and removed repeat broadcasts of the first series from the schedule. Cain's personal life has been marred by tragedy and substance issues.

His former partner, Safiyya Vorajee, has publicly stated that their relationship ended because Cain turned to alcohol following the death of their infant daughter, Azaylia, in April 2021. Azaylia passed away at eight months old after a battle with acute myeloid leukemia, enduring chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant. Vorajee described trying to support Cain through his grief but ultimately separating because his drinking escalated and he became emotionally closed off.

She recounted giving him a 90-day "test" early in their relationship to curb his partying lifestyle, which he initially passed. The convergence of these professional and personal allegations paints a picture of a figure in crisis. The BBC's admission that its vetting failed underscores a systemic oversight in talent screening, while Cain's history, as described by Vorajee, suggests a long-standing struggle with alcohol potentially exacerbated by profound loss.

The broadcaster's decisive action to distance itself reflects the seriousness with which it views the historical tweets and the on-set incident. For Cain, the collapse of his BBC projects and the public dissection of his past comments and private struggles represent a significant fall from his television prominence, leaving his future in entertainment uncertain amid ongoing scrutiny





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Ashley Cain BBC Documentary Intoxication Misogynistic Tweets Sin City Into The Danger Zone Safiyya Vorajee Azaylia Leukemia Vetting Process

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