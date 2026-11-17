The BBC has deleted a clip of Russell Brand's prison message after it was played on the flagship Radio 4 'Today' show following a 'miscommunication.'

Russell Brandchannel. Brand’s message has sparked an outcry in the UK, with 10 Downing Street demanding an investigation into the matter.show played an excerpt of Laura Brand’s words to its audience of millions.

The BBC has since removed the clip from BBC Sounds. Channel 4 Boss Says "We Cannot Apologize Enough" To Russell Brand Victim Whose Complaint Was Twice Not Dealt With By Broadcaster The BBC said: “We played a clip of Russell Brand’s wife Laura reading a message from him while he was in jail. We played this clip in error, due to miscommunication within the team, and have now removed it from BBC Sounds.

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” Laura Brand’s original address remains live on YouTube. The Google-owned video service has not responded to Deadline’s repeated requests for comment. Through his wife, Russell Brand said he was “not guilty for the offences I have been jailed for” and confirmed that he was incarcerated at Littlehey Prison, a jail for men who have been convicted of sexual offenses. Earlier this month, Brand was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

He was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison. On Monday, 10 Downing Street said: “This is clearly appalling and is being urgently investigated. We expect action to be taken if he’s found to have broken the rules.

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“Prisoners are strictly banned from making statements that cause distress to victims, and speaking to the media is only permitted in exceptional circumstances. Prisoners cannot get around these rules by having someone else publish their comments. ”to allege that she was raped by Russell Brand at the age of 16, told the BBC that his message was “appalling. ” “I just felt for those women that stood trial and everything they went through,” she said.

Reading from a notepad, Laura Brand said: “Beloved brothers and sisters in Christ, God bless you for your support. As you know, I am not guilty for the offences I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening. ” She continued: “The good news is that Christ is with us when we choose him, and I do. I am incarcerated in HMP Littlehey.

Little as in small, and hey as in, ‘Hey, I’m in the biggest sex offenders’ prison in Europe.

“The good news is that I have already seen that the staff here are strong, they are kind, and they are dedicated. And as for my fellow prisoners, I now know that I am in no position to judge anyone.

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“I don’t know which other men here are not guilty, and the ones that are, they are people that Christ died to save, like you and me. Let us all love, pray for, and forgive one another as God forgave us. ” An audibly emotional Laura Brand added: “Please support my treasured wife and family. I feel your prayers, your brother in Christ. Russell. ”