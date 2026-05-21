BBC Dance Show Hosts Get Set for 2026 Series

It's official: Emma Willis, 50, Josh Widdicombe, 43, and Johannes Radebe, 39, have been announced as the hosts of the upcoming series of the BBC dance show Strictly. Shirley Ballas, the head judge, revealed that their chemistry was off the charts, and she believed their process was thorough.

Strictly 's head judge Shirley Ballas has given her verdict on the new hosts. Emma Willis, 50, Josh Widdicombe, 43, and professional dancer Johannes Radebe, 39, will take over from outgoing hosts Tess Daly, 57, and Claudia Winkleman, 54, following a rigorous audition process.

Shirley revealed Emma and surprise signing Josh landed the roles because 'their chemistry was off the charts'. She said in a new interview: 'I think it's absolutely brilliant what the BBC have done. Of course, I've worked with Emma and she's an absolute star, she's very calm, so beautiful, she keeps everything together. And there's only one Johannes in the whole world.

I mean, who wouldn't want him somewhere in that trio?

' Shirley said she 'wasn't too familiar' with Josh and had only spoken to him properly on Good Morning Britain this week. No stranger to the show, Josh appeared on the 2024 Christmas Special dressed as a penguin, where he danced alongside professional Karen Hauer, who won't be returning for the upcoming series. Strictlys head judge Shirley Ballas has given her verdict on the new hosts.

Emma Willis, 50, Josh Widdicombe, 43, and professional dancer Johannes Radebe, 39, will take over from outgoing hosts Tess Daly, 57, and Claudia Winkleman, 54, following a rigorous audition process. Shirley revealed Emma and surprise signing Josh landed the roles because 'their chemistry was off the charts'. She said to The Mirror: 'I think it's going to be fresh and interesting. Apparently the chemistry between Josh and Emma was off the charts.

So I believe that was the case.

'They had chemistry beyond chemistry, so I do trust the process and the producers. They took their time, they didn't rush this decision. I know people are judging before they've even seen the results, but for me, this is a dream team.

'The news was confirmed on Strictlys official Instagram page on Tuesday, with the trio coming together for a photoshoot. The caption read: 'Its official.... September 2026.

' In the video, Emma and Johannes kissed each other on the cheek as they sat on stools, before Josh was invited over to join them. Emma said: 'It's impossible to fill the shoes that Tess and Claudia have left behind – two wonderful, iconic women who have been the beating heart of Strictly for so long. Shirley said that of the trio, I think it's going to be fresh and interesting.

Apparently the chemistry between Josh and Emma was off the charts. So I believe that was the case.

'They had chemistry beyond chemistry, so I do trust the process and the producers. They took their time, they didn't rush this decision. I know people are judging before they've even seen the results, but for me, this is a dream team.

'The news was confirmed on Strictly's official Instagram page on Tuesday, with the trio coming together for a photoshoot. The caption read: 'It's official.... September 2026.

' In the video, Emma and Johannes kissed each other on the cheek as they sat on stools, before Josh was invited over to join them





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