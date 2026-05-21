BBC Commits to Multi‑Season Poirot Series to Premiere in 2027

BBC has green‑lit a new multi‑season television adaptation of Agatha Christie’s detective Poirot, produced by Mammoth Screen with scripts by Benji Walters, targeting a 2027 launch and a fresh take on the classic character.

The British public broadcaster has secured the rights to launch a fresh television adaptation of Agatha Christie ’s iconic Belgian detective. The project, being developed by Mammoth Screen in partnership with Agatha Christie Limited, is envisioned as a large‑scale, multi‑season series that could run for several years.

Early reports indicate that the first season is slated to debut in the latter half of 2027, with production scheduled for the summer months in Liverpool and locations across north‑west England. The initiative follows a long line of Christie adaptations produced by the same company, including recent versions of And Then There Were None and Murder Is Easy, and signals a renewed commitment to bringing classic mystery literature to contemporary audiences.

The scripts, penned by screenwriter Benji Walters – known for his work on the television drama Noughts + Crosses – are said to offer a new interpretation of the celebrated detective, delving deeper into his psychological makeup while preserving the intricate plotting that defines Christie’s work. Details of the storyline remain under wraps, but insiders have hinted that the series will explore fresh cases not previously covered in earlier adaptations, allowing the creative team to expand the Poirot canon while staying faithful to the source material.

The search for the actor who will embody the meticulous, cigar‑loving sleuth is already underway. The role has previously been immortalised on screen by David Suchet in a long‑running television run, by John Malkovich in the cinematic version of The ABC Murders, and by Kenneth Branagh in the recent films Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile, setting a high bar for any successor.

The decision to pursue a multi‑season format reflects confidence in the enduring appeal of Christie’s work and an expectation that audiences will engage with a deeper, more prolonged exploration of Poirot’s world. Production will benefit from the experienced crews based in the north‑west, taking advantage of regional studios and historic locations that can stand in for the varied settings of Christie’s novels.

While the broadcaster has not yet issued an official comment, industry analysts predict that the series could become a flagship offering for the network, competing with streaming platforms that have recently invested heavily in high‑budget mystery and period dramas. As development progresses, additional information regarding the cast, episode count, and narrative arcs is expected to emerge, offering fans a clearer picture of what promises to be a significant addition to the modern television landscape.

The project also underscores a broader trend in the entertainment industry toward reviving classic literary properties with contemporary production values. By collaborating with Christie’s estate, Mammoth Screen ensures that the adaptation will respect the author’s legacy while introducing innovative storytelling techniques.

The involvement of seasoned producers and a writer with a proven track record suggests that the series will balance faithful recreation with fresh creative angles, potentially attracting both longtime fans of classic mysteries and new viewers drawn to high‑quality, character‑driven drama. The forthcoming announcements will likely reveal the lead actor, supporting cast, and specific storylines, setting the stage for a highly anticipated premiere that could redefine the television portrayal of one of literature’s most beloved detectives





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