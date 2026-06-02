BBC Colleagues Rally Behind Sacked DJ Scott Mills Amid Historical Allegations

Zoe Ball, Sara Cox, and Rylan Clark publicly support Scott Mills after his dismissal from BBC Radio 2 over historical sexual offence allegations. Mills' husband Sam Vaughan remains steadfastly by his side.

BBC radio personalities Zoe Ball , Sara Cox , and Rylan Clark have publicly expressed their support for former colleague Scott Mills , who was dismissed from his role at BBC Radio 2 in March following historical allegations of serious sexual offences.

On Monday, Mills' husband Sam Vaughan posted a photo celebrating their second wedding anniversary on Instagram. The post was flooded with love hearts and messages from Mills' close friends, including Zoe Ball who wrote 'Love you', while Rylan and Sara also added strings of hearts. The show of solidarity comes after it was announced in April that Sara Cox would replace Scott as the host of the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show, a role he had held since 2022.

Mills, 53, was sacked after an investigation into allegations that he engaged in sexual activity with a teenage boy under 16 between 1997 and 2000, when Mills was in his mid-20s. Police confirmed they are looking into the claims. Despite the serious nature of the allegations, several BBC stars have stood by Mills, describing him as a 'scapegoat' and questioning the lack of transparency from BBC management regarding his dismissal.

Sara Cox, who has been friends with Mills for three decades since they both started at Radio 1 in the late 1990s, attended his wedding to Sam Vaughan in 2024. In her first on-air comments since being named as the new Breakfast Show host, Cox expressed excitement about taking over the iconic slot, calling it a 'dream come true'.

She said, 'It takes quite a lot to make me speechless, but when I got asked to host the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, I was momentarily lost for words. I wouldn't swap the last seven years of Teatime for anything because I've had an absolute blast. It has been the most golden seven years of my entire 30-year career.

' Meanwhile, fellow BBC Radio 2 presenter Jeremy Vine described Mills as a 'very popular bloke' and criticized the management for providing little reasoning for his sacking. Vine contrasted Mills' situation with that of former BBC newsreader Huw Edwards, who pleaded guilty to making indecent images of children, calling Edwards a 'bully' and an 'unknowable quantity'. Vine said he sent Mills a message of support after his dismissal, telling him, 'I hold you in the highest regard.

' The public has also shown support for Mills, with many remembering his and Sam Vaughan's victory on the BBC2 show Celebrity Race Across The World in 2024, which endeared them to the nation. A source close to the couple revealed that Vaughan has been a pillar of strength for Mills, saying, 'Sam has been a great source of support, and appearing by his side in public was a defiant display of loyalty.

It must be hard when your partner is accused of a sex crime, but Sam has been a trouper. He has been amazing. He is the one thing that is keeping Scott going.

' The source added that despite the devastating impact of the allegations, Vaughan has no intention of leaving Mills. The ongoing support from colleagues and the public highlights the deep divisions in opinion surrounding the case, with many questioning the due process and the BBC's handling of the situation. As the investigation continues, Mills remains out of the public eye, relying on his close circle of friends and his husband for emotional support





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