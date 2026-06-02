BBC Colleagues Rally Behind Sacked DJ Scott Mills Amid Historical Allegations

Zoe Ball, Sara Cox, and Rylan Clark publicly support Scott Mills after his dismissal over a historical sexual offence allegation, as his husband Sam Vaughan remains steadfast.

BBC stars including Zoe Ball, Sara Cox and Rylan Clark are publicly standing by sacked DJ Scott Mills over a historical allegation of serious sexual offences, in a defiant show of loyalty that has sparked debate about workplace support and due process.

For the first time since his dismissal in March, Mills close friends made very public displays of support by posting love hearts on an Instagram picture shared by his husband Sam Vaughan to celebrate their second wedding anniversary on Monday. Zoe wrote a heartfelt message saying Love you, while Rylan and Sara also posted strings of hearts, signaling their unwavering solidarity.

The allegations against Mills, now 53, date back to between 1997 and 2000, when he was in his mid-20s, and involve a teenage boy under 16. Police confirmed the investigation, but Mills has not been charged. His sacking from BBC Radio 2 in March came after the corporation learned of the allegations, leading to an internal review.

The public support from high-profile colleagues underscores the deep personal bonds formed over decades of collaboration, with many questioning the BBC handling of the situation. Sara Cox, who has been a close friend and colleague of Mills for three decades, was announced in April as his replacement for the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, a role she will take on this summer.

Cox, 51, who currently hosts the weekday Teatime show from 4pm to 7pm, expressed her excitement in a statement, saying there are not enough adjectives to sum up how she feels about being trusted with such an iconic show, calling herself ecstatic, honored and incredibly chuffed. She noted that it has been a dream to host the Breakfast Show since she joined Radio 2 and that it feels like a full circle moment.

During her Teatime show after the announcement, she told listeners that it takes a lot to make her speechless, but the news momentarily left her lost for words. She emphasized that she would not trade the last seven years of Teatime for anything, describing them as the most golden years of her entire 30-year career, and urged her loyal listeners to join her at Breakfast.

Meanwhile, fellow Radio 2 star Jeremy Vine described Mills as a very popular bloke and criticized BBC management for providing little reasoning for his sacking. Vine contrasted Mills situation with that of former BBC newsreader Huw Edwards, who pleaded guilty to making indecent images of children, calling Edwards a bully and a private unknowable quantity. Vine said he sent Mills a message at the time of his sacking expressing his highest regard and best wishes.

The support for Mills extends beyond his immediate circle to the public, who fell in love with him and his husband Sam Vaughan when they won the BBC2 show Celebrity Race Across the World in 2024. According to a source, Sam has been a great source of support, appearing by his side in public as a defiant display of loyalty.

The source noted that it must be hard when your partner is accused of a sex crime, but Sam has been a trouper and amazing, adding that he is the one thing keeping Scott going. Another source told Hind that Sam is staunchly standing by Scott, propping him up during an absolutely devastating time. While some may find it strange that a person would stay with someone embroiled in such a scandal, there is no chance of Sam leaving.

The public display of unity on social media and the ongoing support from fans and colleagues highlight the complexity of the case and the strong personal ties that transcend professional boundaries. As the investigation continues, Mills future remains uncertain, but the outpouring of support from those who know him best suggests a deep conviction in his character





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