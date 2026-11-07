BBC, Channel 4 and The Guardian Enabled Russell Brand's Abuse Culture

An analysis of how major UK media outlets like the BBC, Channel 4, and The Guardian promoted Russell Brand despite early warnings of his predatory behavior and sexual misconduct.

A photograph of Russell Brand guest-editing the New Statesman in 2013 captures a pivotal moment in modern media history. The image depicts Brand posing like Jesus Christ surrounded by apostles, who are the magazine journalists. This visual reference to Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper symbolizes the adoration shown by the political Left.

Media Giants Promoted Abusive Figure

While The Times, The Sunday Times, and Channel 4's Dispatches later exposed Brand's sexual history, other institutions first elevated him. The BBC, Channel 4, and The Guardian actively promoted Brand as a cultural icon. They ignored his accounts of drug use and sexual addiction in his 2007 memoir My Booky Wook. These outlets made Brand appear acceptable and fascinating to the public.

Also read ‘Married at First Sight’ U.K. Canceled by Channel 4 Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Radio 2 Controller Denies Enabling Brand

Liz Kershaw, a former BBC radio DJ, accused the corporation of enabling Brand's behavior in a recent article. Brand claimed that Lesley Douglas, then controller of Radio 2 and 6 Music, gave him significant creative freedom in the mid-2000s. Douglas has denied that she enabled Brand in any professional capacity. This period allowed Brand to gain a platform before his legal convictions.

Sachs Call Exposed Decency Failures

The 2008 telephone call with Jonathan Ross to Andrew Sachs marked a critical turning point. Brand and Ross left obscene messages insulting Sachs' granddaughter, Georgina Baillie. They made degrading remarks about her menstrual cycle and personal life. The BBC accepted this behavior undermined public standards of decency. Lesley Douglas resigned after the incident, though Brand resigned voluntarily.

Advertisement

Guardian Treated Brand as Intellectual

The Guardian continued to support Brand despite his past actions. The paper serialized his 2007 memoirs and invited him to morning conferences. Editor Alan Rusbridger treated Brand with reverence, comparing him to revolutionary figures. This support continued until Brand's book Revolution was published in 2014. The Guardian sponsored an event that broadcast Brand to over 200 cinemas nationwide.

Political Figures Sought Brand's Influence

Ed Miliband attempted to attract young voters by aligning with Brand before the 2015 general election. This strategy reflected a broader trend of progressive media legitimizing Brand's views. Writers like Stephen Glover have documented this relationship. The media's failure to check Brand's behavior allowed his reputation to persist.