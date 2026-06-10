BBC Cancels Doctor Who Christmas Special, Seeks New Production Partner

The BBC has canceled the planned Doctor Who Christmas special and announced a competitive tender for the series' next phase, aiming to secure its long-term future.

In October 2025, the British public service broadcaster announced the cancellation of the previously planned Doctor Who Christmas special episode. The decision was made collectively by the BBC , showrunner Russell T Davies , and production company Bad Wolf.

The BBC stated that this move is part of securing the long-term future of the show, in line with their Charter and Agreement requirements. As part of this strategic shift, the BBC will put Doctor Who out to competitive tender this year, inviting companies to pitch for co-producing the next phase of the series.

The network emphasized that they do not want to produce a special merely to provide content, preferring to focus on a more substantial future for the series. Additionally, the BBC confirmed that an animated series of Doctor Who, previously announced for CBeebies and BBC iPlayer, is still in development. Russell T Davies explained that the Christmas special was initially greenlit because the future of the show was uncertain, but now that plans are clearer, a one-off special is unnecessary.

He assured fans that waiting will be worthwhile as they will receive "MORE Doctor Who" rather than just a single episode. The cancellation marks a significant transition for the beloved sci-fi series as it seeks new production partners and a refreshed direction





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Doctor Who BBC Russell T Davies Christmas Special Canceled TV Production Sci-Fi Series

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