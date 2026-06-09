BBC Broadcaster Tony Livesey Named in Panorama Investigation into David Sullivan's Alleged Sexual Misconduct

BBC Radio 5Live presenter Tony Livesey did not appear on his show after being named in a Panorama investigation by a woman who alleges she was forced into sex with West Ham co-owner David Sullivan. The woman, referred to as Florence, claims Livesey arranged a meeting with Sullivan when she was 20. Sullivan denies the allegations and has resigned from West Ham. The BBC faces renewed scrutiny over its handling of sexual misconduct scandals.

BBC broadcaster Tony Livesey was absent from his regular Radio 5Live show following his identification in a BBC Panorama investigation by a glamour model who alleges she was coerced into sexual activity with West Ham United co-owner David Sullivan to advance her career.

The woman, whose identity was protected under the pseudonym Florence, provided detailed testimony to the program. She stated that in 1999, when she was 20 years old and Sullivan was 50, she was forced to have sex at his mansion during a meeting she believed was a professional casting.

According to Florence, the meeting was arranged after she met Livesey in the Daily Sport newsroom, where he was then editor-in-chief, and he passed his phone with Sullivan already on the line to set up the encounter. This allegation directly names a current, high-profile BBC presenter, creating a significant crisis for the corporation's new Director-General, Matt Brittin, who inherited multiple serious sex scandals from his predecessor, Tim Davie, involving figures such as Huw Edwards, Tim Westwood, and Scott Mills.

Florence recounted that during the meeting at Sullivan's home, he told her she could become a 'regular girl' in his newspapers if she complied with his sexual demands. She described the experience as transactional and stated that despite her saying 'I don't want to,' he manoeuvred her into a bedroom, pulled his trousers down, and forced himself on her. Livesey responded to the allegations, telling the BBC he had 'no recollection' of the incident Florence described.

He expressed 'great sympathy for a woman who may have become a victim' but categorically rejected any suggestion that he played 'any role whatsoever' and called the allegation 'abhorrent'. Livesey, who has presented on BBC Radio 5Live for 17 years, was notably absent from his late-night phone-in show on the evening the program aired.

The BBC's listings indicated he was scheduled to present the 10.30pm to 1am slot, but he did not appear, prompting inquiries from outlets like the Daily Mail. The allegations against David Sullivan, a media magnate who built his fortune on adult publications, are part of a broader pattern detailed by Panorama. Seven women provided accounts accusing Sullivan of sexually exploitative and predatory behaviour, spanning decades back to the 1980s.

They allege he used his position as head of the Daily Sport and Sunday Sport newspapers to pressure young women, some in their teens, into sexual acts in exchange for modelling opportunities. Former industry sources reportedly cited Sullivan's nickname, 'B**w Job or No Job', reflecting his alleged expectation of sexual favours for career advancement.

Sullivan, 77, has admitted to paying for sex in the 1990s with a girl he believed to be 16 or 17, an act that was not illegal at the time but became so in 2003. He resigned from his position as West Ham co-owner over the weekend after learning of the joint investigation by Panorama and The Times, though he protested his innocence and stated he would sue any media outlet that repeats the claims.

He denies all the allegations categorically. The revelations have intensified focus on the BBC's internal culture and its presenters' historical associations, as Livesey's prior role connecting a model to Sullivan now sits at the centre of a major corporate and public relations storm for the broadcaster





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Tony Livesey David Sullivan BBC Panorama Sexual Misconduct Allegations West Ham United

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