BBC Breakfast Viewers Complain About Naga Munchetty's 'Sly' Farewell Jibe to Carol Kirkwood

BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty faced viewer complaints over a joking remark to departing co-host Carol Kirkwood, though the BBC did not uphold the complaints. The incident adds to broader concerns about Munchetty's conduct amid a formal bullying investigation.

Naga Munchetty 's comments during Carol Kirkwood 's farewell on BBC Breakfast have sparked viewer complaints , though the BBC's Executive Complaints Unit did not uphold them. The incident occurred in April when Kirkwood left after 25 years as weather presenter.

During the tribute segment, Munchetty jokingly said, "I am just waiting for the countdown for you to go!

" and later presented a "Little Miss Sunshine" drawing, referencing Kirkwood's nickname. Some viewers interpreted the remarks as "sly" and "awkward," criticizing the lack of a sincere tribute compared to other presenters. Insiders described the comments as "bizarre," but a BBC source emphasized the long-standing friendship between Munchetty and Kirkwood, stating the show paid tribute fittingly. This controversy adds to ongoing scrutiny of Munchetty's conduct, as a formal bullying investigation was launched in November.

She remains on air but works under monitored conditions, only interacting with specific producers. The situation is further complicated by the resignation of BBC News CEO Deborah Turness, which some insiders suggest may impact Munchetty's future. The bullying review at BBC Breakfast, initially exposed in June, has seen others cleared while Munchetty's case escalated. The BBC declines to comment on HR matters.

Additionally, Munchetty faced earlier accusations, including a sex jibe during a radio ad break, and editor Richard Frediani took leave amid the internal review





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Naga Munchetty Carol Kirkwood BBC Breakfast Bullying Investigation Viewer Complaints

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RiNo breakfast haven Port Side is closing next month after 10 years“A lot of people are super sad. But it was a choice I made, and I’m happy with it.”

Read more »

Dan Walker slams BBC as 'a mess' after 550 job cuts announcedDan Walker, a former BBC presenter, has criticized the corporation for announcing 550 job cuts in news, nations, and TV and radio content as part of its plan to save £500million. Walker, who worked at the BBC for over a decade, expressed his disappointment in the BBC's current state and called it a 'mess'.

Read more »

International Insider: Deep BBC Cuts; Previewing Annecy Animation; Léon Marchand InterviewBBC cuts and the Annecy Animation Festival feature in this week's Deadline International Insider

Read more »

Thousands of Nagas protest against rising cases of sexual violence in IndiaThousands of people from the Naga community marched in pouring rain on Friday to demand justice for victims of sexual violence after a spate of cases reported in the state. The protesters carried placards with slogans such as 'We want justice for Naga women' and 'We don't want Nagaland to be this way.'

Read more »