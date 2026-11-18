The BBC has posted a job advert for Naga Munchetty's replacement, seeking a team player who brings warmth and humanity. The move follows her departure amid bullying allegations.

The British Broadcasting Corporation has launched a public search for a new lead presenter to succeed Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast, explicitly requesting a candidate who embodies warmth, humanity, and strong team player skills. The job advert, which closes on Sunday, outlines a demanding yet prestigious role that requires a highly experienced broadcaster capable of delivering audience connection during moments of national importance. This recruitment drive marks a significant shift for the flagship morning programme, which has endured turbulent years involving high-profile staff departures and internal controversies.

Qualifications And Salary For The Role

The successful applicant will be expected to work alongside current co-hosts Charlie Stayt, Sally Nugent, and Jon Kay, interrogating major stories from news, politics, sport, and entertainment sectors. The position offers a six-figure salary with a standard thirty-five hour work week, prioritizing existing staff members facing redundancy as part of Director-General Matt Brittin's £500 million cost-cutting initiative. The role demands the ability to inform, engage, and reassure audiences while creating the distinctive tone of companionship and public value associated with the long-running show.

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Munchetty Moves To 5 Live Breakfast Show

Naga Munchetty is leaving the red sofa after seventeen years to take over the BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast programme in January, replacing Rachel Burden and Rick Edwards. Her resignation from the television flagship show comes as she seeks a new challenge that she described as too good to pass up, despite the controversy surrounding her final months on the program. Munchetty stated that hosting the radio show would require one hundred percent of her focus and energy, expressing readiness to throw herself into the new responsibilities alongside her previous colleagues.

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Bullying Allegations And Internal Investigations

The search for Munchetty's replacement follows an internal probe last year regarding accusations of bullying over a three-year period. Allegations included making a wildly unprofessional sex joke that humiliated a co-worker and accusing a junior staffer of stealing without proof. The London native, who earned between £360,000 and £364,999 annually, was also reported to have chastised an intern over marmite application and upset former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner during an interview.

Show Editor Frediani Faces Past Controversy

Current BBC Breakfast editor Richard Frediani has also faced accusations of bullying and misconduct, with concerns raised by colleagues including Munchetty. Frediani took a short leave of absence during the investigation but has since been cleared of wrongdoing and returned to work. The show is currently hosted at the start of the week by Jon Kay and Sally Nugent as the corporation navigates this transition period following Emma Barnett's departure from Radio 4's Today show.