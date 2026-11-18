The BBC hires a warm, team-player presenter for BBC Breakfast following Naga Munchetty's departure amid bullying controversies, offering a six-figure salary for the role.

The BBC has launched a targeted search for a new co-presenter to join BBC Breakfast, explicitly seeking a candidate who embodies teamwork, warmth, and humanity. This recruitment drive follows the confirmed departure of Naga Munchetty, who is set to leave the flagship morning program at the end of the year. The job advertisement outlines specific character traits and professional experiences required for the role, marking a significant shift in tone for the show.

BBC Breakfast Roles for Successor

Bosses at the broadcaster have laid out the qualities they desire in the new hire, stating they need someone who brings warmth, humanity, and audience connection that define BBC Breakfast. The role requires a highly experienced broadcaster and journalist who can work alongside Charlie Stayt, Sally Nugent, and Jon Kay. The successful applicant will be expected to interrogate major stories of the day while interviewing guests from across the news, politics, sport, and entertainment sectors.

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The advertisement emphasizes that the new presenter must be trusted to inform, engage, and reassure audiences during moments of national importance. Candidates are also tasked with helping to create the distinctive tone, companionship, and public value that the long-running program is known for. The application window for this position closes this Sunday, indicating a swift timeline for the selection process.

Naga Munchetty Departure Details

Naga Munchetty is leaving the red sofa after 17 years with the BBC to host 5 Live's Breakfast show. She is taking over from Rachel Burden and Rick Edwards in January, a move she described as an opportunity too good to pass up. Munchetty expressed that it has been a privilege to be part of the BBC Breakfast TV team for the past 17 years, working alongside talented journalists who are outstanding colleagues and great friends.

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She acknowledged that presenting a flagship programme on 5 Live will require 100% of her focus and energy, and she looks forward to throwing herself into the new role. Her exit follows a period of significant turbulence for the BBC Breakfast team, during which both the lead presenter and the show's editor faced serious internal controversies. This move marks the second high-profile talent role to be externally publicized recently, following Emma Barnett's departure from Radio 4's Today show on Wednesday.

Controversies and Internal Investigations

The search for Munchetty's replacement comes amid allegations of bullying that have plagued the program in recent years. An internal probe was launched last year following accusations against Munchetty, who earns between £360,000 and £364,999 annually. The allegations spanned a three-year period and included claims of making a wildly unprofessional sex joke off-air that left a co-worker humiliated.

Further incidents cited in the investigation included accusing a junior staffer of stealing without proof, chastising an intern over the way they spread marmite on her toast, and upsetting former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner during an interview. The latter incident resulted in an apology from the corporation to Halliwell-Horner. Known as Nasty Naga by some critics, insiders describe her exit as a reaction to the television executives who investigated her conduct.

Meanwhile, the show's editor Richard Frediani has also faced his own accusations of bullying and misconduct from colleagues. One of the individuals who raised concerns is believed to be Munchetty herself. Frediani took a short leave of absence during the investigation but has since been cleared of wrongdoing and returned to work, highlighting the complex interpersonal dynamics within the newsroom.

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Salary and Future of the Role

The successful candidate for the BBC Breakfast co-presenter position will receive a six-figure salary and work a 35-hour week. Priority consideration for the role is being given to existing BBC staffers facing redundancy as part of director-general Matt Brittin's £500m cuts initiative. This strategic decision aims to manage budget reductions while retaining experienced internal talent where possible.

Currently, the show is hosted at the start of the week by Jon Kay and Sally Nugent, who will likely continue their roles as the transition continues. The explicit call for warmth and team spirit in the job advert signals a deliberate effort to restore the show's reputation and foster a more collaborative environment. As the BBC navigates these internal changes, the new hire will play a pivotal role in shaping the future identity of one of the UK's most watched morning programs.