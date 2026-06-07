BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty Earns Thousands from External Events Amid Bullying Probe

Naga Munchetty earned thousands from extra gigs this year despite a formal investigation into her conduct, with fees for a podcast, literature festival, and panel discussion adding to her £360,000 BBC salary.

BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty has earned thousands of pounds from external engagements this year on top of her substantial BBC salary, according to newly released documents.

The 51-year-old broadcaster, who received a £10,000 pay rise last year bringing her annual salary to £360,000, has been involved in a series of paid events including a masterclass podcast, a literature festival appearance, and a panel discussion. This comes amid ongoing controversy surrounding her conduct at work, with a formal investigation launched into allegations of bullying and inappropriate behavior.

The latest figures from the BBC's quarterly register of external earnings reveal that Munchetty was paid up to £5,000 for hosting a panel about access to the creative industries at Soho House in Manchester, an event that coincided with the BRIT Awards after-party attended by celebrities like Noel Gallagher. She was joined by New Order's Peter Hook and Soho House CEO Andrew Carnie.

Earlier, she travelled to Dubai for the Emirates Festival of Literature, where she gave a talk based on her book 'It's Probably Nothing', focusing on her experiences with healthcare gender bias. The event charged attendees £15 per ticket, and Munchetty received up to £1,000, though it is unclear if travel and accommodation were additional. In February, she participated in The PR Network podcast 'Just Curious' series, discussing interviewing techniques.

The podcast description highlights her approach of curiosity, analytical rigour, and the discipline of asking the right questions, framing it as a masterclass in communication. These earnings are in addition to the up to £56,000 she reportedly made from external work in 2024, including £10,000 from a charity event. BBC guidelines allow presenters to take outside work but require management approval and strict adherence to rules on conflicts of interest and impartiality.

Munchetty's future at BBC Breakfast remains uncertain following a formal investigation into her behavior that began in November. Reports indicate she has not been taken off air but is restricted to working only with certain producers and speaking to specific colleagues. The investigation follows earlier complaints about bullying at the BBC's Media City offices, which were initially reported by The Sun. While other staff members have been cleared, Munchetty's case has escalated due to further complaints.

Some insiders suggest that the departure of former BBC News CEO Deborah Turness, who resigned over a Panorama editing controversy, may leave Munchetty vulnerable. The BBC has declined to comment on individual HR matters. The situation has been described as an albatross around the neck of the Breakfast programme, with hopes that it will be resolved soon. Despite the controversy, Munchetty continues to command high fees for external appearances, leveraging her profile as a top BBC journalist.

Her earnings from these events, while modest compared to her salary, highlight the additional income streams available to high-profile presenters. The BBC's register of external interests aims to ensure transparency, but critics argue that it exposes a system where top talent can significantly boost their income despite internal disciplinary issues. As the investigation continues, Munchetty's career hangs in the balance, with many observers watching to see whether she will retain her position on one of the BBC's flagship programmes





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