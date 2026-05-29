BBC bosses bring in TV legend Penny Smith to boost ratings of Morning Live

BBC bosses have brought in TV legend Penny Smith to their flagship daytime show, Morning Live, in a bid to boost ratings and take on ITV's This Morning.

BBC bosses have stepped up their ratings war with ITV by bringing in TV legend Penny Smith to their flagship daytime show, Morning Live . Penny, 67, spent 17 years on the GMTV sofa before being axed as part of an ITV cost-cutting drive in 2010.

She was back on daytime television, presenting a special segment investigating the chaos faced by tourists caught up in the EU's new fingerprint scanner. Penny was out on the ground at Manchester chatting to people travelling through the airport while also meeting up with a young woman who missed her flight due to the chaos.

She then tried a number of different substances on her hands, from water to moisturiser and an alcohol wipe, to see how it impacted the results on the fingerprint scanner. All produced different results. A source said: 'Penny is hugely talented, experienced, and was much-loved during her days on ITV, so it was a great move by BBC bosses to bring her into Morning Live. There's certainly scope to have her feature more in the future.

' Penny's return to daytime television was welcomed by viewers who took to social media to express their delight. One said: 'Can we please see more of Penny Smith on Morning Live?

' while another said: 'Great to see Penny Smith back on TV'. Penny began her career as a reporter and feature writer on the Peterborough Evening Telegraph in 1977. Penny later helped launch Sky News in February 1989, and four years later she joined GMTV, where she stayed until 4 June 2010. She has since hosted several radio shows, including the weekday breakfast show on BBC London, Talk Radio, and Magic Classical.

Elsewhere, she has appeared on Have I Got News for You, Just the Two of Us, and Never Mind the Buzzcocks. Morning Live consistently beats its ITV rival This Morning, pulling in more than a million viewers every day. It is hosted by Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones, and airs on weekday mornings between 9:30am and 10:45am.

Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard took up their roles as This Morning's hosts in March 2024, following Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby's departures the year before. Meanwhile, This Morning is hosted by Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard, and airs from 10am until 12:30pm. The BBC show hasn't quite 'seen off' its rival yet , however tempting that might be for Morning Live's editor Emma Morris - who previously worked on the ITV show under its long-serving boss Martin Frizell.

She left in 2019 to take charge of the BBC's One Show - and was later also handed the role of launching Morning Live. The corporation announced that it was extending Morning Live's slot from 45 minutes to 75, which kicked in just weeks before This Morning's new hosts Cat and Ben took up their spots on the blue sofa in March 2024.

And it appears to have paid off as today, Morning Live brings in almost double the viewers of This Morning





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

BBC ITV Penny Smith Morning Live This Morning

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The 'Ginger Snaps' TV Series Is Generating 'Heat' According to Director John FawcettPlus, a BBC 'insider' suggests the 16th Doctor could be radioactive.

Read more »

4 Morning Exercises That Restore Arm Strength Faster Than Weight Training After 55A CSCS shares 4 morning exercises using bodyweight, bands, and dumbbells to restore arm strength and upper-body control after 55.

Read more »

Amy Smith 'Cultivate Community' t-shirt supports Feed SoCal food driveThe LA artist hopes to help communicate the power in which community has in sharing and providing for each other.

Read more »

Lightning strike sparks early morning house fire in HuttoA home in Hutto caught on fire after being struck by lightning early Wednesday, according to Hutto Fire Rescue.Crews responded to the500 block of Windy Reed Ro

Read more »