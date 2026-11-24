The BBC eliminates Saturday and evening weather bulletins to cut £500million, impacting veteran presenters like Carol Kirkwood and reshaping the landscape for Britain's iconic forecasters.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has permanently discontinued several popular television weather bulletins as part of an aggressive cost-cutting strategy aimed at saving £500million. The specific programs removed from the schedule include the Saturday national lunchtime forecast and the early evening weather edition. This decision marks a significant shift in how the public accesses daily meteorological information from the national broadcaster.

BBC Cuts Weather Output for Met Office Partnership

The BBC announced this restructuring in July, stating that it will make more of its television weather presenters while shifting primary focus to digital weather output. This move follows a strategic partnership with the Met Office to centralize and streamline weather data delivery. By reducing linear television slots, the broadcaster hopes to maintain high-quality forecasting through online platforms rather than traditional broadcast windows.

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The axing of these specific bulletins leaves the future of the UK's beloved weather presenters uncertain. For decades, these forecasters have served as trusted household figures, providing comfort and essential information to millions of viewers. The reduction in TV presence challenges the career trajectories of presenters who have built their public personas around television schedules.

Legends of British Weather Forecasting

Britons have developed a deep fondness for weather forecasters since the debut of Barbara Edwards in 1974. As the UK's first female weather presenter, Edwards became an immediate icon, recognizable by her signature pinafore dresses. She recalled that while public recognition was initially fun, it eventually became tiring and infringing on her privacy. She swapped television for radio in 1978 and later changed her appearance to avoid being recognized. Now 87 years old, she worked part-time in a university library after concluding her broadcasting career.

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Wincey Willis followed as ITV's first national female weather presenter when she joined TV-am in 1983. Already a minor star from her show Wincey's Pets, Willis was famous for her magnificent blonde hair. She later became an adjudicator on the game show Treasure Hunt in 1985 before leaving full-time television in 1987. Willis passed away in 2024 at the age of 76, leaving behind a legacy that included wildlife conservation work and writing three books. She notably lived in a tent in Greece for six months to guard a turtle population.

Sian Lloyd holds the record as the UK's longest-serving female forecaster, presenting for ITV Weather for 24 years until 2014. Now 68, she gained wider public attention due to her two-year engagement to former MP Lembit Opik between 2004 and 2006. Lloyd has since appeared on reality shows like I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and Total Wipeout. She married motor racing entrepreneur Jonathan Ashman in 2007, and the couple divorced in 2015. In 2023, she revealed she had been in a happy relationship with a mystery boyfriend for five years.

Controversies and Career Transitions

The industry has not been without controversy, with several presenters generating headlines beyond meteorology. Ulrika Jonsson, who began her career as a forecaster with TV-am, is now primarily known for her outspoken nature and numerous reality television appearances, including Celebrity Big Brother. Her transition from weather to general entertainment highlights the potential for forecasters to build broader media brands.

BBC veteran Carol Kirkwood stepped back from her role in the spring after more than 25 years with the broadcaster. Her tenure included several memorable mishaps, such as when she mistakenly referred to local park-goers as doggers. These moments have become part of the cultural fabric surrounding weather presentation, showing that forecasters are subject to the same public scrutiny as other celebrities.

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Other presenters like Laura Tobin on Good Morning Britain regularly make headlines for her questionable fashion choices. This focus on attire rather than accuracy underscores the unique position weather presenters hold in British media. They are judged not only on their professional expertise but also on their visual presentation and personality. The shift toward digital platforms may change how these personalities are evaluated and consumed by the public.

Future of UK Weather Broadcasting

The displacement of traditional bulletin formats raises questions about the long-term viability of television weather segments. With the BBC focusing on digital output, other broadcasters may need to reconsider their own strategies for retaining audience engagement. The history of British forecasting shows a pattern of evolution, from Barbara Edwards' modest beginnings to the multi-platform careers of modern presenters.

The financial pressures facing the BBC, including the need to save £500million, drive these structural changes. The partnership with the Met Office suggests a more integrated approach to data provision, potentially reducing the need for multiple television slots. However, the emotional connection viewers have with familiar faces like Carol Kirkwood and Wincey Willis cannot be easily replicated.

As the industry adapts, the legacy of these forecasters remains significant. They have become household names known for more than just the weather, influencing fashion, television history, and public engagement with science. The challenge for the BBC and other broadcasters will be to maintain this human connection in an increasingly digital-first world. The upcoming years will determine if television weather presenters can remain relevant in this new landscape.