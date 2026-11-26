The BBC is being investigated over antisemitism claims by John Mann, government adviser, a few weeks after Lucie Kon's settlement.

Huw Edwards To Speak On TV For First Time About Criminal Actions & Fall From Grace In Channel 4 DocProtest by the National Jewish Assembly, The Camapaign Against Antisemitsim and the Uk Lawyers for Israel at the BBC Broadcasting Houseprogramme he has opened an investigation to see how “widespread” Jewish staff’s “feeling of discomfort” is within the corporation.

According toMann said his investigation should complete by Easter before he reports back to the broadcaster. He invited “anybody who is Jewish inside the BBC past and present with something to say” to come forward and speak with him. Huw Edwards To Speak On TV For First Time About Criminal Actions & Fall From Grace In Channel 4 Docjust three hours prior.

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Rather than listeners or viewers, he said the probe concerns “the lived experience of Jewish staff past and present at the BBC,” and will “report facts, not opinions. ”Deadline understands the BBC has not yet been notified about Mann’s investigation. Mann has been the UK government’s adviser on antisemitism for seven years. , antisemitism has been an issue the BBC has struggled to get to grips with.