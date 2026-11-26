Lord Mann has opened a Government anti-Semitism investigation into the BBC over claims that Jewish staff face a hostile work environment and that some of their stories were blocked.

The BBC has been placed under investigation by the Government's anti-Semitism tsar, Lord Mann, a Labour peer who previously served as a Member of Parliament under the name John Mann. The inquiry follows claims that Jewish staff at the corporation work in a 'hostile environment' and are expected to prove to colleagues that they are a 'good Jew' based on their views on Zionism and Gaza. Lord Mann has said he fears some Jewish journalists have been driven out of the BBC because of their beliefs.

Lord Mann accused BBC leaders of taking a 'patronised attitude' towards complaints raised by Jewish employees. He also alleged that some stories had been suppressed because the reporter involved was Jewish. The intervention comes at a time when the BBC has repeatedly faced accusations of bias in its coverage of the war in Gaza.

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Core Allegations Against the BBC Workplace

Lord Mann said that reform of the corporation is fundamental to its survival. He made the remark ahead of negotiations over the BBC's next Royal Charter and the continuing debate over the future of the licence fee. He said the problem is institutional, arguing that people do not feel confident raising concerns within the BBC.

Lord Mann said he had spoken to Jewish whistleblowers himself before launching the investigation. He described it as commonplace for Jewish BBC staff to be questioned about their views on international affairs because of their faith. In his account, staff who bring forward good stories are sometimes turned down, and colleagues have told them, 'You're only doing this because you're Jewish'.

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The intervention followed reports that a Jewish producer had received £400,000 after being made redundant. The payout came after a formal complaint about being subjected to anti-Semitism at the corporation.

Lucie Kon Describes Her Experience at the BBC

Lucie Kon, 57, said her anorexia returned amid the stress she endured at the BBC. She alleged that BBC colleagues claimed Zionists like her were 'evil' in the wake of Hamas's October 7 attacks on Israel. She said she was told to consider 'what drove Hamas to do what they did', at a time when around 1,200 Jewish people were murdered and 251 others were taken hostage. Ms Kon shared pictures of herself to show the impact on her health.

Ms Kon received a £400,000 payout after she was made redundant. Lord Mann has said the BBC's previous efforts to address these concerns have not worked, and he told The Times that many incidents go unresolved. He stressed that he is not against the BBC, saying he is examining the lived experience of Jewish staff and what it will mean for the corporation's future.

Government Review and Next Steps for the BBC

Lord Mann will hand the findings of his investigation to Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, who is leading negotiations over the BBC's next Royal Charter. The current agreement expires in late 2027. Lord Mann is due to set out his position in a speech at a synagogue in Manchester on Thursday, where he will say: 'This problem can be sorted, but there is a problem to sort.'

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A BBC spokesperson said the corporation takes any and all allegations of discrimination extremely seriously and that there is no place for it at the BBC. The spokesperson said the BBC has introduced compulsory training on anti-Semitism for all staff and actively encourages colleagues to report incidents or concerns. The corporation said it is determined to ensure the BBC is a place where everyone feels accepted and able to be themselves.

Earlier Gaza Coverage Reviews and Editorial Failings

The BBC decided last year to review its entire Middle East coverage after admitting major reporting errors in its portrayal of Israel during the war in Gaza. The Corporation pledged to investigate wide-ranging claims of bias in a 13-page dossier published last December. Allegations of bias came into sharp focus a month earlier, after a memo written by independent adviser Michael Prescott was leaked. The memo claimed the BBC appeared to have 'a desire always to believe the worst about Israel', and that BBC Arabic seemed to 'minimise Israeli suffering and paint Israel as the aggressor'.

In July last year, the BBC's Gaza documentary was found to have breached its own editorial guidelines by failing to disclose that the narrator was the son of a senior Hamas official. The programme, Gaza: How To Survive A Warzone, was removed from BBC iPlayer in February after it emerged that its 13-year-old narrator, Abdullah, is the son of Ayman Alyazouri, who has worked as Hamas's deputy minister of agriculture. The then BBC director general Tim Davie apologised for a 'significant failing' relating to the documentary and pledged that the corporation would take action to prevent it happening again.