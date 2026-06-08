BBC and BritBox Announce Edward Bluemel as New Hercule Poirot in Upcoming Series Hercule

The BBC and BritBox have cast Edward Bluemel as Hercule Poirot in a new six-part drama series titled Hercule. Produced by Mammoth Screen and Agatha Christie Limited, the series marks the latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's iconic Belgian detective. Bluemel, known for roles in We Might Regret This and the cancelled My Lady Jane, expressed his excitement and honor in taking on the role, previously portrayed by David Suchet and Kenneth Branagh. Scripts are written by Benji Walters, with Jonny Campbell directing the first two episodes and Charlie Palmer serving as series producer. Filming is set to start this summer in Liverpool, with the series slated to stream on BritBox in the US and Canada.

Between 1920 and 1975, one man solved murders in 33 novels, two plays, and 51 published short stories. The star of one of the best-selling book franchises of all time, shipping over 750 million copies, of course, we're talking about Hercule Poirot , the self-proclaimed greatest detective in the world.

On screen, Poirot is a character made most famous by David Suchet, before being reborn again recently by the great Kenneth Branagh, in his trilogy of movies Murder on the Orient Express, Death on the Nile, and A Haunting in Venice. One of Agatha Christie's best-loved characters, Poirot's moustache-twirling puzzle-solving is the stuff of legend and is undeniably timeless.

With that in mind, prepare your notebooks and magnifying glasses, as we're heading back into Christie's mind with a brand-new interpretation of Poirot by the BBC and BritBox. It has officially been confirmed that Edward Bluemel, who recently stole hearts in the cruelly cancelled My Lady Jane, will take on the iconic Belgian detective in the new drama series Hercule, produced by Mammoth Screen and Agatha Christie Limited.

I feel very lucky to have been trusted with such an iconic character who has been played by so many great actors. I can't wait to continue Hercule's legacy, Bluemel said in a statement about the role, as he readies to work from scripts penned by Code of Silence's Benji Walters. Split into six parts, the series boasts the directorial talent of Jonny Campbell for its opening two episodes, and Charlie Palmer as series producer.

Filming will begin this summer, primarily in Liverpool, and the show will eventually stream on BritBox in the US and Canada





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Hercule Poirot Agatha Christie Edward Bluemel BBC Britbox Hercule Series Murder Mystery Detective Drama Mammoth Screen Benji Walters Jonny Campbell Charlie Palmer Liverpool Filming

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