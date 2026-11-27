BBC and Aardman reveal festive TV specials and a 50th-anniversary documentary, featuring Shaun the Sheep and Wallace & Gromit in holiday-themed broadcasts.

On November 27, Aardman announced a series of collaborative projects with the BBC, highlighting the studio's upcoming festive television specials and a documentary marking its 50th anniversary. The announcement was accompanied by a promotional image showcasing iconic animated characters from the studio's repertoire recreating a signature scene from the reality competition show The Traitors. This visual teaser, titled The Traitors: A Very Aardman Roundtable, features characters including Shaun the Sheep, Morph, Feathers McGraw, Norbot, and Timmy gathered around a table in a festive setting, each holding a board with their name displayed.

Festive Broadcast Lineup Details

The British Broadcasting Corporation revealed that Aardman is producing three distinct television events to celebrate the holiday season, which include Wallace and Gromit: It's Strictly Time and Shaun the Sheep: Gladiators Ready! alongside the previously mentioned Traitors spin-off. The Strictly Come Dancing themed special, It's Strictly Time, places Wallace in the role of a contestant while his canine companion Gromit is depicted as visibly unimpressed by the dancing proceedings. In the Gladiators-inspired installment, Shaun the Sheep and the sheepdog Bitzer engage in a competitive showdown set against a festive backdrop.

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Anniversary Documentary Scope

Beyond the holiday programming, the partnership between the broadcaster and the animation studio extends to a major commemorative project titled Gromit: Aardman at 50. This documentary is scheduled to celebrate the studio's five-decade milestone by incorporating new animation sequences, extensive archival material, early conceptual sketches, and original character designs. The project serves as a comprehensive retrospective of the studio's history and its significant contribution to British animation over the last fifty years.

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Official Statements on Creativity

Kate Phillips, the Chief Content Officer at the BBC, provided an official statement regarding the collaboration, emphasizing the cultural significance of the projects. Phillips noted that these productions were created specifically for the BBC by Aardman to mark the studio's 50th anniversary, combining the distinctive charm and craftsmanship of its iconic characters with the popular formats of Strictly Come Dancing, Gladiators, and The Traitors. She described the resulting content as full of warmth, humor, and imagination, calling it a joyful addition to the festive season.

Impact on BBC Festive Schedule

The inclusion of these animated specials underscores the broadcaster's commitment to highlighting British creativity and storytelling during the Christmas period. Phillips stated that these productions celebrate the specific qualities that make Christmas on the BBC special to audiences across the United Kingdom. The release of these three new specials, along with the anniversary documentary, represents a significant investment in homegrown animated content that leverages globally recognized intellectual properties to engage viewers during the holiday season.