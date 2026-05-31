BBC accused of 'blatant bias' after Nigel Farage 'banned' from Desert Island Discs

The BBC has been accused of 'blatant bias' after claims Nigel Farage has been 'banned' from appearing on Desert Island Discs. A new biography claims the Reform UK leader will never be invited on to the prestigious Radio 4 show as his presence would make woke Corporation staff feel 'unsafe'.

The BBC has been hit with new allegations of bias following claims Nigel Farage has been 'banned' from appearing on Desert Island Discs . A new biography claims the Reform UK leader will never be invited on to the prestigious Radio 4 show as his presence would make woke Corporation staff feel 'unsafe'.

Producers are also said to fear a backlash from other potential guests, who may boycott the programme if it gave the populist politician a platform. Last night, Mr Farage told The Mail on Sunday: 'I have come to expect nothing less from the BBC - their blatant bias has been obvious for years.

'The BBC will have a rude awakening under a Reform government'. But the broadcaster - which has been hit by repeated claims of Left-wing bias - responded: 'We do not ban any individuals from appearing on Desert Island Discs and that includes Mr Farage.

' Reports of the ban come in a forthcoming biography of the Reform leader written by former Tory deputy chairman Lord Ashcroft. He quotes a BBC source as saying that Mr Farage 'has effectively been blacklisted' from the show, which has run for 84 years and was once named the greatest radio programme of all time.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has accused the BBC of 'blatant bias' after being 'banned' from appearing on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, in which guests share their favourite songs Lord Ashcroft's forthcoming biography claims Mr Farage will never be invited on to the Radio 4 show as his presence would make woke Corporation staff feel 'unsafe'. A member of Mr Farage's team contacted Radio 4 to ask whether he qualified for an invitation to be interviewed by host Lauren Laverne but were told that 'we're not currently looking for new castaways'.

The source said: 'Farage is regarded instinctively by many BBC staff as unacceptable. At least half the staff would think Radio 4 had become an 'unsafe space' if he was on Desert Island Discs.

'Nothing would be written down, it's just classic liberal-Left BBC. 'It's impossible to state quite how snobbish it is, especially on this kind of programme where political bias goes unrecognised. 'I also think they're worried that if Farage went on, other potential guests might start a boycott. ' The comments come in the book The Farage Factor, subtitled Reform UK And The Remaking Of British Politics, which will be published next month.

Earlier this month, a member of Mr Farage's team contacted Radio 4 to ask whether he qualified for an invitation to be interviewed by host Lauren Laverne about the eight recordings, book and luxury item he would take to a fictional desert island. They were told: 'As we are now well into production on our latest series, we're not currently looking for new castaways.

'When making decisions about the very few active politicians we have on the programme, we make the bookings over quite a long time period ensuring a range of voices. ' Both Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Leader of the Opposition Kemi Badenoch have appeared on the show The BBC added it would 'stay in touch' and 'revisit Nigel's interest for a future series'.

Both Sir Keir Starmer and Tory leader Kemi Badenoch have appeared on the programme, which has shown no qualms about inviting figures from the hard Left. Matt Brittin, who succeeded Tim Davie as the BBC's director-general earlier this month, has reportedly described one of his main challenges as trying to 'Reform-proof' the BBC - making sure any future government cannot change the way the broadcaster operates.

In November, Mr Farage branded the Corporation 'rotten to the core', and claimed it has become a 'byword for sleaze, hypocrisy, arrogance, anti-Semitism and worse'. Writing in the Daily Mail following a string of rows about the BBC's 'Leftist bias' and coverage of Israel, he said: 'I believe that its overhaul is long overdue.

In particular, the licence fee as we know it has to go - and for good.

'Contrary to false rumours spread by my critics, Reform UK does not wish or intend to abolish the BBC in its entirety. 'We want to keep and enhance what's good about the Corporation. Its news reporting and the World Service are critically important to our national life - though a commitment to true impartiality must run through the newsroom, top to bottom.

' He added that there needed to be a 'fundamental change' to the way the BBC is funded, writing: 'The licence fee is an appallingly regressive tax, the same to a billionaire as to a bankrupt. In November, Mr Farage said the BBC was 'rotten to the core' and subsequently wrote in the Daily Mail that the Corporation has a 'Leftist bias'.

'Those who do not stump up the £174.50 annual fee are liable to a fine - anyone who fails to pay a fine imposed by a court faces being sent to jail. ' His intervention followed a row about Panorama's misleading editing of Donald Trump speech on the day the US Capitol was stormed, January 6, 2021





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BBC Nigel Farage Desert Island Discs Bias Left-Wing Bias Reform UK Lauren Laverne

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