BBB issues warning for online job seekers

Experts say the scheme preys on summer job seekers with “like videos for cash” pitches — then demands upfront payments.

) - A surge in summer job hunting is bringing a new warning from consumer advocates: scammers are turning online employment searches into cash grabs.

The Better Business Bureau says reports of job scams have doubled over the past year, and a fast-growing scheme is now spreading by text message — promising easy money from a phone. The pitch often sounds harmless: a remote “job” that pays users to like videos, play games, boost content or complete simple online tasks. But investigators say the goal isn’t to hire anyone — it’s to get victims to pay.

“It starts small, then the tasks keep getting bigger and grander and more expensive,” said Evey Owen with the Better Business Bureau. “They add these ‘mall blitzes’ where you have to spend your own money in order to get paid for what you’ve already earned. If you have to spend your own money to get paid — that’s a red flag. ” Experts say the scam works by building trust first.

Victims may see what appears to be earnings adding up on a website or app, but when they try to withdraw the money, they’re told they must pay fees or deposit funds to “unlock” their balance or access higher-paying tasks. The Better Business Bureau says the seasonal rush for extra income — from students looking for summer work to retirees seeking flexible schedules — creates the perfect opening for scammers.

“We always see a rise at the end of school time when people are getting summer jobs,” Owen said. “College graduations are a huge time because people are entering the workforce. There’s a huge surge there. ” The BBB also warns scammers are increasingly impersonating real companies, and advances in artificial intelligence can make fake recruiters, emails and job postings look more convincing.

A job offer that comes out of nowhere, especially by text. Any request to pay money to get paid.

“If you are hired without interviewing — that’s another big red flag,” Owen said. “They will at least want to meet you before they could hire you. ” The BBB says the scam is impacting people of all ages and income levels. Owen recommends researching a company, confirming job postings on official websites, and never sending money, gift cards or personal banking information to secure a job.

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