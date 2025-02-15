Bazaar Sonoma: A Cozy Haven for Authentic Chinese Flavors

Bazaar Sonoma in Forestville offers a unique dining experience with its authentic Chinese regional cuisine. Co-owners Sean Quan and Jenny Phan create dishes inspired by their childhoods, combining tradition and a touch of modern flair.

Bazaar Sonoma, a charming Chinese-inspired restaurant nestled in Forestville, presents authentic, regional flavors meticulously crafted by co-owners Sean Quan and Jenny Phan. In Forestville, Bazaar Sonoma offers a refreshing perspective on Chinese cuisine, grounded in tradition rather than fleeting trends. Sean Quan and Jenny Phan collaborate to share flavors reminiscent of their childhoods, driven by nostalgia and a passion for culinary exploration.

The most important element for this restaurant is the food, Quan asserts. Some dishes are those that Jenny and I grew up with. The cozy, Chinese-inspired eatery is conceived as a casual haven between home and work. Despite accolades for their creative dishes, Phan underscores their authenticity. These are classic Chinese dishes, she emphasizes. I'm simply bringing them here and making them a little more accessible. She delights in the adventurous spirit of local diners, eagerly embracing traditional regional flavors. A standout dish is the steamed fish halibut, available seasonally, steamed with ginger and garlic, then garnished with hot oil, scallions, chrysanthemum, and cilantro. This is food we cook for each other - simple and comforting, Quan states. The menu evolves based on customer preferences. So much of it originates from what people tell us they desire to eat, Phan explains. What commenced as a quiet opening rapidly transformed into a sensation. Suddenly, I can't make enough dumplings, Quan chuckles. Their message to diners is straightforward: Come as you are, whether for a complete meal or simply a pot of tea. Linger a while before your next destination





