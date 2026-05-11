Baz Luhrmann Creates a Luxurious Train Carriage Inspired by Shakespeare and British Countryside

Celia, a brand-new carriage designed by visionary filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, is specifically intended for grand banquets and intimate celebrations. With its name inspired by Luhrmann's fictional muse, Celia, the carriage's opulent interiors pay homage to the elaborate and flamboyant characteristics of his film sets. Incorporating elements of the British countryside, like intricate patterns and floral motifs, the carriage also carries inspiration from Shakespearean plays, as evidenced by the curtains that reveal each compartment in sequential order. The layout mimics the acts of a play, with a bar lounge, dining room, snooker table, and snug serving as the various settings.

Acclaimed director Baz Luhrmann , known for his work in films such as 'Moulin Rouge' and 'Elvis,' has elevated his artistic skills to designing the interiors of a prestigious train carriage.

Celia, a new private dining and events carriage, set to be launched this month by British Pullman, a Belmond Train, combines Luhrmann's vision with costume and production designer Catherine Martin's expertise. The carriage transforms into a theatrical space for performances on all British Pullman itineraries, accommodating up to 12 guests





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Baz Luhrmann Celia Decoration Railway Theatrical Space Performance

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