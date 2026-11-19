Erika Eleniak, who rose to fame as “Baywatch” lifeguard Shauni McClain, is opening up about starting an OnlyFans account.

‘Baywatch’ Star Erika Eleniak Says Joining OnlyFans Saved Her From ‘Financial Stress’ and Being Evicted: It ‘Feels Really Good to Be in Control’” lifeguard Shauni McClain from 1989 to 1992, is opening up about how starting an OnlyFans account at 56 changed her finances.

, the actress describes the “really difficult struggle” she’s had as career opportunities “sort of dried up. ” “I’m in this position where I’m not really acting anymore,” she said.

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“It’s just a struggle, really stressful. When you have that kind of financial stress too, it kind of depletes you in a way. It’s exhausting, that fear that you live in.

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And you find yourself in that position where it’s like, I need to make a certain amount of money. And so what do I do? Where am I going to make that kind of money? ” For Eleniak, the answer was to start an OnlyFans account, which she created in August and says has made her feel “empowered”: “I feel like I’m the one that is calling the shots, and that feels really good, to be in control.

” Eleniak received an eviction notice months before starting her account, which the “Baywatch” star said she was able to pay off with money from the pursuit in only a “couple months. ” “The people that were in charge of my rental situation were really kind to me and really worked with me, so that was really a blessing,” she said.

She also added that she enjoys “interacting with the fans” on the platform, which was part of the initial appeal of joining.

“I’ve had a diverse career, and I’ve had a lot of people stay loyal and follow my career over the years, so it was interesting to me to see if they were going to jump on board with OnlyFans as well. And they have, which has been really nice. ”, due out in January.

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Shay Mitchell, Brooks Nader, Hassie Harrison, Livvy Dunne, Noah Beck, David Chokachi and Thaddeus LaGrone star in the new show, among others.at the time about her decision to join OnlyFans.

“This is another way for me to connect directly with my audience, on my own terms, with creativity and intention. I’ve loved meeting fans at various Comic Cons, and the excitement of having those real face-to-face moments made me want to seek options like OnlyFans.

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