Baywatch Reboot: Original Stars Michael Bergin and Kelly Packard Join FOX Series

FOX's upcoming Baywatch reboot is shaping up to be a nostalgic treat for fans of the original series. Michael Bergin and Kelly Packard, who played Jack 'J.D.' Darius and April Giminski respectively, are set to reprise their roles as guest stars. Joining them are returning cast members David Chokachi and Erika Eleniak, along with a fresh batch of talent. The new series, led by showrunner Matt Nix, will continue the story of the original, with Stephen Amell stepping into the role of Hobie Buchannon, now captain of the Baywatch unit.

FOX is set to revive the iconic beach rescue drama, Baywatch , with a new series that promises to honor the legacy of the original while introducing fresh faces and storylines.

The upcoming show, based on NBC's long-running series that aired for 11 seasons, has assembled an impressive cast that includes returning favorites and new talent. Michael Bergin and Kelly Packard, who played Jack 'J.D.

' Darius and April Giminski respectively in the original Baywatch, will reprise their roles as guest stars. Bergin, who was a lead in the original series from season 8 to 11 and reprised his role in the 2003 telefilm Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding, and Packard, who was a series regular between seasons 8 and 9, will join previously announced cast members David Chokachi as Cody Madison and Erika Eleniak in a guest role as Shauni McClain.

New additions to the cast include Jessica Belkin as Charlie Vale, Shay Mitchell as Trina, Hassie Harrison as Nat, Thaddeus LaGrone as Brad, Noah Beck as Luke, Livvy Dunne as Grace, Nadia Gray as Lisa, and Mary McDonnell as Gayle. The new series will be led by showrunner and executive producer Matt Nix, with original creators Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, and Doug Schwartz also serving as executive producers alongside Dante Di Loreto and Mike Horowitz.

The story will continue from where the original left off, with Stephen Amell stepping into the role of Hobie Buchannon, Mitch Buchannon's troublemaking son from the original series, now captain of the Baywatch unit. Fans can expect action, drama, and plenty of beachside thrills as the new Baywatch team takes on the challenges of saving lives and protecting their community.

The reboot is set to bring the spirit of the original series to a new generation, while also paying tribute to the beloved characters and storylines that made Baywatch a global phenomenon





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