Baywatch Reboot Cast and Plot Details Revealed

The reboot, starring Stephen Amell as Hobie Buchannon, is the first on-screen look at the cast in the show's trademark red swimsuits. Amell plays Hobie Buchannon, a character fans of the original series will remember as Mitch Buchannon's troublemaking son. He's older now and running the unit as captain. Things get complicated when a daughter he never knew, aka Charlie, played by Jessica Belkin, shows up wanting to follow in the family's footsteps and join the lifeguard team.

The reboot, starring Stephen Amell as Hobie Buchannon , is the first on-screen look at the cast in the show's trademark red swimsuits. Amell plays Hobie Buchannon , a character fans of the original series will remember as Mitch Buchannon's troublemaking son.

He's older now and running the unit as captain. Things get complicated when a daughter he never knew, aka Charlie, played by Jessica Belkin, shows up wanting to follow in the family's footsteps and join the lifeguard team. Brooks Nader plays Selene, while Livvy Dunne steps in front of a camera for the first time in a recurring role as Grace. Shay Mitchell, Hassie Harrison, Thaddeus LaGrone, and Noah Beck round out the main cast.

David Chokachi and Erika Eleniak also return, reprising their original roles as Cody Madison and Shauni McClain. Directed by the first episode and also serves as executive producer. Fox Entertainment and Fremantle are co-producing, and filming is underway in Los Angeles through July, backed by a $21.1 million tax credit from the California Film Commission.

The original Baywatch had a famously rocky start — NBC axed it after one season — but it bounced back through syndication and eventually became one of the most-watched shows on the planet, pulling in over 1.1 billion viewers weekly. Fans believe the Baywatch reboot has a lot to live up to. Audiences will find out if it does when it hits





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Baywatch Reboot Stephen Amell Hobie Buchannon Selene Grace Cody Madison Shauni Mcclain David Chokachi Erika Eleniak Brooks Nader Livvy Dunne Shay Mitchell Hassie Harrison Thaddeus Lagrone Noah Beck California Film Commission Fox Entertainment Fremantle David Chokachi Erika Eleniak Baywatch Original Series NBC Syndication Over 1.1 Billion Viewers Weekly Rocky Start Bounced Back Most-Watched Shows On The Planet Fans Believe Audiences Will Find Out When It Hits

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Stephen Amell Shares First Trailer for Fox's Baywatch Reboot Starring Himself as Mitch's Son, Hobie BuchanonThe first trailer for Fox's Baywatch reboot has arrived, featuring Stephen Amell as Mitch's son, Hobie Buchanon, joining the franchise's iconic red swimsuits.

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Stephen Amell Shares First ‘Baywatch’ Reboot Promo: “I Dream in Slow Motion”The actor, who plays Captain Hobie Buchannon, son of David Hasselhoff's Mitch Buchannon, debuted the teaser for the Fox series, set to premiere in January.

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