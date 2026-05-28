‘Baywatch’ icons look half their age as they suit up in swimwear for reboot

Original stars Kelly Packard, 51, David Chokachi, 58, and Michael Bergin, 57, posed in swimwear while filming scenes for the reboot in Venice Beach, California.

been ready to take on this role since she was a kid“I’ve been doing this since I was like 2 years old. I’ve been ready for this.

I’m like, ‘I got this,’” the “Dancing With the Stars” alum told People in April. Chokachi played lifeguard Cody Madison in “Baywatch” from 1995 to 1999. Bergin starred in “Baywatch” and “Baywatch: Hawaii” as Jack “J.D. ” Darius.

The “Baywatch” reboot will premiere in January 2027. “I think everyone’s going to love the show and everyone’s working really hard. So it’s exciting,” she told the outlet.

OG"Baywatch" stars Kelly Packard, David Chokachi and Michael Bergin posed in swimwear while filming scenes for the reboot in Venice Beach, California, as seen above. The trio was on set Wednesday for the forthcoming"Baywatch" revival. Tim Regas / SplashNews.comTim Regas / SplashNews.comPackard portrayed April Giminski in"Baywatch.

"Pearson Television/ Courtesy: Everett Collection. The"Baywatch" reboot will premiere in January 2027.





PageSix / 🏆 320. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

TV Actors Baywatch Beach Bodies David Chokachi Nostalgia Swimwear

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Original Horror Movies: 5 Noteworthy Releases of the DecadeHorror movies have been a consistent performer at the box office, with both IP-driven and original releases consistently making a significant impact. Original horror movies have had less trouble during the 2020s, with notable releases like Obsession, Talk To Me, Send Help, Longlegs, The Black Phone, and Nope.

Read more »

Kelly Brook shows off her curves in stunning South of France getaway photosKelly Brook has been showing off her curves in a series of stunning photos from a lavish South of France getaway celebrating her husband Jeremy Parisi's 41st birthday. The model, 46, looked incredible in a brown and white two-piece from Next as she soaked up the sun at the luxury 5-star hotel Les Roches Blanches in Cassis. The couple enjoyed a sun-soaked trip to the hotel where they celebrated Jeremy's birthday and looked more loved-up than ever as they kissed during the outing.

Read more »

A New Exhibit Showcases French Luxury—and It Has an Original Kelly BagThe Comité Colbert is celebrating over two centuries’ worth of Franco-American collaboration across fashion, jewelry, and more

Read more »

Baywatch icons Kelly Packard, David Chokachi and Michael Bergin prove they are still the fittest lifeguards around as they film scenes for the show's rebootThe trio, known for their roles in the original Baywatch series, showcased their impressive physiques in Venice beach, California, on Wednesday. They were seen warming up and stretching on the beach, with Chokachi using a red resistance band to work his muscles.

Read more »