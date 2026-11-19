Turkey officially inducts the Kizilelma unmanned combat aircraft into its armed forces, marking a major milestone in indigenous defense technology and air power capabilities.

Turkey has officially integrated the Bayraktar Kizilelma unmanned combat aircraft into the inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces, a development confirmed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday. The induction marks the culmination of years of specialized research and engineering efforts by domestic defense contractors to create an autonomous fighter jet capable of operating alongside manned aircraft.

Official Induction and Strategic Vision

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the milestone via social media, expressing confidence that the Turkish military will secure continued victories utilizing the new asset. He characterized the event as a proud historical achievement and emphasized his belief that the glorious army will leverage the Kizilelma to achieve further military successes. This declaration formally transitions the prototype from a developmental test article to an active component of national defense infrastructure.

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Technical Specifications and Performance Data

The aircraft measures 14.5 meters in length and features a wingspan of 10 meters, with a maximum takeoff weight of 8.5 metric tons. According to specifications provided by manufacturer Baykar, the jet is capable of reaching a maximum speed of Mach 0.9, which represents 90 percent of the speed of sound. It possesses an endurance profile allowing it to remain airborne for more than three hours during operational missions.

Development Timeline and Operational Testing

Baykar unveiled the initial project concept in 2021, showcasing the prototype at the TEKNOFEST aerospace festival in Samsun the following year. The aircraft completed its maiden flight on December 14, 2022, at a test center in Corlu, northwestern Turkey, where it remained in the air for 18 minutes. Subsequent testing included formation flights with the Bayraktar Akinci drone in April 2023, followed by live-fire demonstrations.

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A critical combat capability test occurred on November 29, 2025, when a Kizilelma successfully struck a jet-powered aerial target using a Turkish-made Gokdogan air-to-air missile. This test, conducted off the Black Sea coast near Sinop, validated the aircraft's role in air-to-air combat scenarios. The software coordinating these maneuvers was developed internally by Baykar engineers to ensure precise movement synchronization and autonomous patrol execution along predetermined routes.

First Delivery and Military Service Entry

Baykar confirmed the delivery of the first three Bayraktar Kizilelma unmanned fighter jets to Turkish security forces on Thursday. The company stated that this achievement makes the Kizilelma the world's first unmanned fighter jet to officially enter military service. The aircraft is designed for air-to-air engagements and strikes against surface targets, with ongoing development focused on enabling operations from ships with short flight decks.

The manufacturer expressed gratitude to the engineering team responsible for the project and paid tribute to colleagues who passed away during the intensive development phase. This delivery represents a significant leap in indigenous aerospace technology, establishing Turkey as a key player in the global market for autonomous combat systems.