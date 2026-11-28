The 53rd Bayou Classic between Grambling State and Southern will air live Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN. NBC stations in Louisiana will also carry

between Grambling State and Southern has a new national television home following the postponement of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 28, according to a programming alert issued by the Bayou Classic on Thursday.

The kickoff time and venue remain unchanged. The most-famous and nationally known HBCU football rivalry will still take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The programming change stems from severe weather conditions in New York City that forced the postponement of the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. NBCUniversal announced Thursday that the parade would move from Thanksgiving Day to Saturday, Nov. 28.

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According to the Bayou Classic programming alert, NBC's Thanksgiving programming lineup will move to Saturday, shifting the Bayou Classic from NBC's national broadcast network to Peacock and NBCSN. NBC Sports has televised the Bayou Classic since 1991. A three-year media rights extension announced in December 2024 keeps the annual HBCU football rivalry with NBC and Peacock through 2027. Grambling and Southern University met in the 46th annual Bayou Classic at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Nov. 30.