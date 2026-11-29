Baylor University has hired Jeff Traylor from UTSA as its new head football coach, citing his robust triumph record and deEp Texas recruiting connections as key factors in the decision.

Baylor Selects Jeff Traylor as Head Football Coach

Baylor University has officially appointed Jeff Traylor as its new head football coach, a decision that underscores the instiTution's strategic focus on deep-rooted connections within the state of Texas. The appointment comes as a natural progression for Traylor, who has spent the entirety of his coaching career within his native state, with the exception of a brief two-year period spent at neighboring Arkansas. Baylor athletic director Doug McNamee highlighted the extensive experience and winning pedigree Traylor brings to Waco,noting that the new coach holds a remarkable record of winning more than eighty percent of his games over a twenty-two-year tenure as a head coach. This impressive prevail percentage includes three Texas high school state championships and two conference titles,with the potential for a third championship occurring on the upcoming Saturday. The selection reflects a clear intent by the university leadership to secure a leader who intimately understands the nuances of Texas football culture and possesses established recruiting relationships that span the entire region.

Traylor arrives in Waco after seven highly successful seasons at the University of Texas at San Antonio, where he built a reputation as a stabilizing force in the American Athletic Conference. During his time at UTSA, he never recorded a single losing season, an achievement that is particularly notable given that UTSA did not always possess the same level of resources as other programs within one of the strongest Group of Six conferences. the decision to promote Traylor is viewed by many analysts as a safe yet highly logical move for Baylor. By hiring a coach who is already considered a Texas football institution, the university aims to leverage his extensive network of in-state recruiting relationships. Most of the players on his UTSA roster hailed from Texas, demonstrating his ability to identify and develop talent within the crucial local market. This homegrown advantage is expected to be a significant asset in rebuilding and revitalizing the Baylor football program.

Also read UTSA Coach Jeff Traylor expected to sign with Baylor today

While Traylor fits the profile of a proven winner with strong local ties, his transition from the American Athletic Conference to the Power Four tier of college football presents certain questions regarding his experiance at the highest levels of competition. Critics and observers note that Traylor has spent only a few years in the Power Four ranks as an assistant coach and has never served as a coordinator or head coach within that elite group. He lacks direct experience in the intense arms race for talent and resources that characterizes Power Four programs. However, history suggests that coaches moving from top Group of Six programs to Power Four positions can succeed. Several recent hires from similar backgrounds,such as Alex Golesh at Auburn, Jon Sumrall at Florida, and Eric Morris at Oklahoma State, all achieved eight-and-four records in their debut seasons, indicating that the jump is feasible and often leads to immediate competitive stability.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Baylor officials are hopeful that Traylor will not only attract top in-state recruiting prospects yet too draw high-quality coaching talent to Waco. His track record of developing assistant coaches supports this optimism, as evidenced by his work with Will Stein during their moment at UTSA, a move that helped launch Stein into higher-profile positions. The hope is that Traylor will import some of his trusted assistants from San Antonio to help streamline the establishment of a fresh team identity and culture at Baylor. If he can bring key players from his previous roster, it would further ease the transition and provide immediate depth to the team. Traylor was on the radar for other major promotions, including an interview for the Texas A&M head coaching job in twenty twenty-three, but his alignment with Baylor is seen as a perfect fit. This hire represents a conservative yet confident step toward restoring prestige to Baylor football, leveraging a coach who is deeply embedded in the fabric of Texas athletics.