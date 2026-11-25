Kayden Mingo scored 19 points and Baylor held off a late charge by No. 15 Alabama to win 68-63 in the opening round of the Players Era 16 tournament

Baylor shot only 33% from the field and made 15 of 26 free throws but connected on 11 of 30 attempts from 3-point range .

Alabama, which never led, scored nine consecutive points to pull within two with 1:02 remaining. Kayden Mingo answered with a runner in the lane to put Baylor up 62-58 with 36 seconds left. Kayden Mingo made a steal with 29 seconds to play and was fouled. He missed both free throws, but the Bears grabbed the offensive rebound and Kayden Mingo converted a layup to extend the lead to 64-58 with 25 seconds left.

Also read Why the under looks appealing in Baylor vs Alabama as both teams face unfamiliar shooting conditions

Baylor led throughout the first half and built a 13-point advantage with 5:06 left. But the Crimson Tide outscored the Bears 9-2 the rest of the half, including a 3-pointer byDylan Mingo, who finished with a team-high eight rebounds, led the Bears with eight first-half points. Allen had seven for Alabama. Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage here.

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