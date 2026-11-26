The 6-5 Baylor Bears will finish their regular season on the road on Saturday. The Bears will travel to play the Houston Cougars, hoping to have a seven-win sea

has led a 2-2 season since taking over as Baylor's interim head coach, losing to both BYU and Texas Tech. Trent Knoop - Under Baylor will have to throw the ball on Saturday to win this game.

The Bears can't trust their run game and it's lacked explosiveness all season. But DJ Lagway hasn't thrown for more than 236 yards in the last three games, and Houston's defense hasn't allowed more than 217 passing yards in the last four games. Lagway hasn't been consistent and the Bears' offensive line hasn't helped things. Houston has a good enough defensive line to get a pass rush.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lagway will get his yards, but 256 might be a stiff mark. There is no reason that DJ Lagway shouldn’t be able to throw for 256 yards or more against Houston. Through Lagway’s 9 games this season, he’s been a coin flip as far as what kind of production you’re going to see from him. Lagway has been at least a co-Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week more than once this season when he’s thrown for big numbers.