Baylor’s climb in the national rankings slowed Saturday with a 28-7 loss at BYU, ending the Bears’ two-game winning streak under interim head coach Joe Klanderm

Nov 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars running back Preston Rex breaks a tackle from Baylor Bears safety Colby McCalister during the first half at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe loss brought declines in CBS Sports’ and College Football News’ rankings, although Baylor held its position in The Athletic’s list and remains outside both major Top 25 polls. Five Big 12 teams made the poll, led by No. 2 Utah. Texas Tech is No. 11, followed by BYU at No. 12, Arizona at No. 19 and Houston at No. 20.

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The Cougars were No. 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings when they faced Baylor, but they remained No. 12 in the AP poll following the win. Texas Tech slipped one place and now visits Waco with a 9-1 record and a 6-1 mark in conference play. Baylor couldn’t capitalize on its first opportunity against a ranked opponent under Klanderman, but it won’t have to wait long for another.

Nov 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Joe Klanderman looks at the play sheet during the second half against the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe coaches have Utah, Texas Tech and BYU in the same positions as the AP, with the Cougars holding at No. 12. Arizona follows at No. 20, one place ahead of Houston.

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Oklahoma State received five voting points outside the Top 25. Houston fell five places, while Arizona moved up one. Both polls have five ranked Big 12 teams, including each of Baylor’s final three regular-season opponents. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Baylor remained at No. 39 in The Athletic’s latest rankings despite its loss at BYU, which is No. 10.

The quality of the opponent and losses by several teams just behind the Bears help explain why Baylor held its position. The Bears had climbed six places after beating Iowa State and remain well above their No. 65 ranking following the Kansas loss. Nov 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; The Baylor Bears attempt to block a kick against the BYU Cougars during the second half at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe offense struggled to produce the explosive plays that helped it beat UCF and Iowa State. DJ Lagway finished with 159 passing yards and led Baylor with 42 rushing yards, but the Bears managed only 79 yards on the ground as a team. Baylor cut the deficit to 21-7 in the fourth quarter, then got the ball back after a defensive stop.

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Consecutive sacks forced another punt, ending its best chance to make it a one-possession game. Baylor fell four places to No. 37 in College Football News’ latest rankings after entering the week at No. 33. That puts the Bears between their positions at CBS Sports and The Athletic, with all three placing Baylor in the 30s heading into Saturday’s matchup with Texas Tech.

Oct 19, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears defensive lineman Devonte Tezino rushes against Texas Tech Red Raiders offensive lineman Caleb Roberts in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect Baylor hosts No. 11 Texas Tech on Saturday at McLane Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on FOX.

Senior Day marks the Bears’ final home game before they close the regular season at Houston. On offense, Baylor needs more productive possessions before the fourth quarter. The wins over UCF and Iowa State showed what Lagway and company can do. Against Texas Tech and Houston, the Bears will need to sustain drives without relying so heavily on a few big plays to get into scoring position.

Blake Hollingsworth is a Baylor University graduate who began covering sports with the Baylor Roundup yearbook, where he wrote about Baylor athletics. He later worked as a reporter for the Waco Tribune-Herald, covering breaking news and enterprise stories. A lifelong sports fan, Blake enjoys telling in-depth stories that give fans greater insight into the teams and athletes they follow.