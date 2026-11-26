Baylor edges No. 15 Alabama 68-63 in Players Era 16 tournament opener
Kayden Mingo scored 19 points to lead the Baylor Bears past No. 15 Alabama 68-63 in the opening round of the Players Era 16 tournament on Tuesday night. Despite a late 16-point deficit and a strong finish by Alabama, including a 9-0 run, Baylor held on after Kayden Mingo sealed the win with a layup with 25 seconds remaining. Dylan Mingo added 14 points and Amari Allen led Alabama with 18 points and nine rebounds.
LAS VEGAS — Kayden Mingo scored 19 points and Baylor held off a late charge by No. 15 Alabama to win 68-63 in the opening round of the Players Era 16 tournament Tuesday night.
Dylan Mingo added 14 points and Elijah Williams had 11 for the Bears , who snapped a 16-game losing streak againstBaylor shot only 33% from the field and made 15 of 26 free throws but connected on 11 of 30 attempts from 3-point range . Amari Allen led the Crimson Tide with 18 points and nine rebounds, and Aden Holloway scored 13. Alabama shot 35% from the floor, including 7 for 30 on 3s.
Alabama, which never led, scored nine consecutive points to pull within two with 1:02 remaining. Kayden Mingo answered with a runner in the lane to put Baylor up 62-58 with 36 seconds left. Kayden Mingo made a steal with 29 seconds to play and was fouled. He missed both free throws, but the Bears grabbed the offensive rebound and Kayden Mingo converted a layup to extend the lead to 64-58 with 25 seconds left.
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