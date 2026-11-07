Baylor Bears Secure Dominant 2-0 Start With Victory Over UAPB Lions

Baylor Bears begin the 2026-2027 season 2-0 with a commanding win against UAPB Lions. Isaac Williams IV and Dylan Mingo lead the charge in Waco, Texas.

The Baylor Bears opened their campaign with a decisive victory on November 6, 2026, at the Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas. Head coach Scott Drew guided the team to a 2-0 start for the season, overwhelming the UAPB Lions in a display of tactical discipline and athletic dominance. The Bears controlled the tempo from the opening tip, leaving little doubt about their readiness for the upcoming Big 12 conference schedule.

Isaac Williams IV Leads All-Around Performance

Isaac Williams IV emerged as the primary offensive force, delivering a comprehensive statistical performance that anchored the Baylor victory. He shot 7-for-13 from the field and converted 11-of-12 attempts from the free-throw line. His all-around impact extended beyond scoring, as he contributed four rebounds, six assists, and five steals to the team's defensive effort. This outing marked a significant improvement from his season opener, demonstrating his capacity to influence games across multiple facets.

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Dylan Mingo Establishes Defensive Presence

Freshman guard Dylan Mingo provided a crucial spark with an efficient scoring display and elite perimeter defense. He finished with 15 points on 7-for-9 shooting from the field, alongside five rebounds and three assists. Mingo recorded six steals, signaling his potential as a major defensive asset for the Bears throughout the season. Although he struggled from the charity stripe, going 1-for-4 on free throws, his overall contribution was exceptional and vital to the team's momentum.

Evan Chatman Brings Tenacity to the Frontcourt

UAB transfer Evan Chatman delivered high-effort plays that transcended traditional box score statistics. He recorded nine points and six rebounds while constantly diving for loose balls. His relentless motor remained consistent even when the Bears held a 50-point lead. This tenacity is expected to be a critical factor during Big 12 play, where winning 50/50 balls will determine close matchups against conference rivals.

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Brett Decker Jr. and Elijah Williams Round Out Roster

Guard Brett Decker Jr. struggled with his shot but still contributed eight points, going 2-for-10 from the field and 2-for-9 from three-point range. Forward Elijah Williams added 12 points, shooting 5-for-12 from the field and 0-for-5 from deep. He also recorded three steals and three blocks, including two powerful dunks in the second half to seal the blowout. Despite inefficient shooting stretches, his physical presence and scoring bursts provided necessary energy for the Baylor squad.

Bears Look Ahead To Big 12 Conference Play

The comprehensive team performance against UAPB sets a positive trajectory for the Baylor basketball program. The Bears demonstrated depth and versatility, with multiple players stepping up to fill statistical gaps. As they prepare for the rigorous Big 12 schedule, maintaining this level of defensive intensity and rebounding effort will be paramount. The squad appears well-equipped to handle the increased competition and physicality expected in conference play.