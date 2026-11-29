Baylor Bears fall to Houston Cougars 30-27 after DJ Lagway leads a late rally. Caden Knighten runs for three touchdowns, but a final field goal seals the loss.

The Baylor Bears concluded their regular season with a heartbreaking 30-27 defeat to the Houston Cougars on November 28, 2026, at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas. Despite a furious fourth-quarter rally led by quarterback DJ Lagway and running back Caden Knighten, the Bears could not withstand a final 50-yard field goal by Houston kicker Jonathan Dimas as time expired.

Bears Rally Behind Knighten Three Touchdowns

Caden Knighten was the offensive anchor for Baylor, recording 133 rushing yards on just 12 carries while scoring three touchdowns. His explosive 74-yard run in the second quarter narrowed the Cougars' lead to 14-13, energizing the team after a scoreless first quarter. Knighten added two more scores late in the fourth quarter following a 44-yard reception by Jadon Porter to secure Baylor's only lead of the evening at 27-30.

Also read No. 18 Houston vs Baylor Live In-Game Updates, Analysis, Highlights and Box Score

Lagway Drives Baylor Back From Deficit

Quarterback DJ Lagway steered the Bears back into contention despite an offense that failed to score in the first quarter for the third consecutive game. Lagway threw an interception early, giving Houston possession at the Baylor 28-yard line, but he also engineered a critical drive that capitalized on a pass interference call against LeVar Thornton Jr. This penalty set up Keisean Henderson's 42-yard touchdown pass to Koby Young, tying the game and showcasing the offense's potential when moving the ball effectively.

Cougar Defense Forces Critical Turnovers

Houston's defense consistently disrupted Baylor's rhythm by forcing turnovers and capitalizing on short fields. The Cougars drove 75 yards in just 29 seconds after Lagway's interception, scoring without facing a third-down situation. Additionally, wide receiver Gavin Freeman, who finished the regular season with 90 catches and 991 yards, saw one of his key second-quarter completions wiped out by a holding penalty on offensive tackle Jack Sieracki, stalling a promising drive.

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Final Minute Errors Cost Bears Playoff Hopes

The game was ultimately decided by defensive lapses and critical penalties in the final two minutes. Baylor allowed Houston to gain 117 yards and 10 points on their final two possessions. When Houston faced third-and-2 with seven seconds left, DJ Butler ran for eight yards and intentionally stepped out of bounds to stop the clock. This error preserved the Cougars' possession, allowing Amare Thomas to gain 26 yards on a short pass before Dimas kicked the winning field goal.

Regular Season Ends With Mixed Results

The loss marks the end of a regular season where Baylor struggled to start games quickly, falling behind 14-0 at BYU, 14-0 against Houston, and 7-0 versus Texas Tech. While Knighten's performance and Freeman's reliable receiving stats provide positive takeaways, the inability to close out the game against Houston highlights significant areas for improvement as the program looks toward future seasons and potential bowl opportunities.