Baylor Bears Fall to Texas Longhorns 75-72 in San Antonio Thriller

Baylor drops a tight 75-72 decision to rival Texas on November 15, 2026. Kayden Mingo leads with 23 points as the Bears show resilience in Frost Bank Center contest.

On November 15, 2026, the Baylor Bears faced their in-state rivals, the Texas Longhorns, in a highly anticipated matchup at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. The game was a tightly contested battle that saw both teams trading blows throughout the evening. Despite a valiant effort and a late surge, Baylor could not secure the victory, falling short with a final score of 75-72.

Head coach Scott Drew watched from the sideline as his team navigated a difficult offensive night against a tough Texas defense. The loss serves as a harsh reminder of the challenges awaiting the Bears in upcoming conference play. However, the performance offered significant indicators of the team's potential and depth heading into the middle of the season.

Also read Baylor Bears Fall to BYU Cougars 28-7 in Provo

Kayden Mingo Leads Bears Offense

Kayden Mingo was the standout performer for the Bears, delivering a comprehensive all-around game that kept Baylor in contention until the final moments. He finished the night with a team-high 23 points, complemented by seven rebounds and six assists, making him the primary offensive engine for the Bears.

Mingo's effectiveness was not limited to just one area of the floor. He utilized his mid-range floater with precision, a shot that has proven reliable throughout the early season. His impact was felt on both ends of the court, as he also recorded three steals, disrupting Texas's passing lanes and creating transition opportunities for his teammates.

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Furthermore, Mingo demonstrated his ability to stretch the floor, going 4-for-11 from three-point range. This shooting percentage is considered solid for his specific style of play and offensive role. His versatility forced the Texas defense to account for him at every level, opening up spaces for other Baylor players to operate.

Key Contributions From Evan Chatman

Evan Chatman provided a crucial spark off the bench, helping to shift momentum during pivotal stretches of the game. He finished with six points, three rebounds, and a steal while shooting an efficient 3-for-4 from the field in limited playing time.

Chatman's impact extended beyond the box score statistics. He delivered a couple of powerful dunks that energized the crowd and gave the Bears a necessary boost in confidence. His ability to make the most of his minutes and contribute to team morale was a bright spot in an otherwise close and grueling contest against a ranked opponent.

Brett Decker Jr. Provides Shooting Consistency

Brett Decker Jr. continued his trend of reliable perimeter shooting, which is vital for Baylor's offensive success. He went 3-for-5 from three-point range, contributing nine points in just 19 minutes of action. His consistency from deep earns him a spot among the game's top performers for the Bears.

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Decker also contributed on the glass with one rebound and dished out two assists, showing a well-rounded game. His ability to space the floor and hit open shots is a skill that the coaching staff will need to rely on heavily throughout the upcoming conference schedule to counteract interior defensive pressure.

Dylan Mingo and Isaac Williams IV Struggle

While several players excelled, others struggled to find their rhythm against the Texas defense. Dylan Mingo experienced moments where his inexperience as a freshman was apparent. He finished with six points on difficult 1-for-8 shooting from the field, though he did contribute six rebounds and one assist.

Isaac Williams IV also faced significant challenges on offense. He went 2-for-9 from the field, finishing with six points in 25 minutes. He added one rebound, two assists, and a steal but turned the ball over twice. His inability to generate consistent offensive production was a notable absence for the Bears in this high-stakes matchup.