Baylor drops its regular-season finale 24-21 to Houston, ending a three-game losing streak and bowl preparation in defeat as interim coach Joe Klanderman faces scrutiny.

Baylor University suffered a crushing 24-21 defeat to the Houston Cougars on November 28, 2026, at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Houston, Texas. The loss extends a dismal three-game losing streak for the Bears, who fail to secure a victory against a ranked opponent for the first time in recent memory. This result officially concludes Baylor's regular season with a losing record, setting a somber tone for their upcoming bowl game appearance.

The Cougars entered the matchup seeking to achieve a historic back-to-back ten-win season, a feat that eluded them after a late surge overwhelmed Baylor's defense. The final margin of defeat was just three points, a narrow gap that highlights the frustrating nature of a season defined by missed opportunities and tactical errors. For Baylor, the loss means they enter the postseason not with momentum, but with pressing questions regarding their program's direction.

Also read Predicting Final Score of Baylor Bears vs. Houston in Week 13

Lagway Inefficiency Halts Offensive Drives

Quarterback DJ Lagway faced intense scrutiny for a performance marked by critical turnovers and poor decision-making. In the opening sequence, the Bears managed only forty-two yards on two plays before Lagway was sacked, pushing the team out of field goal range. The dysfunction continued on the subsequent drive, where Lagway threw a pass over the head of an open receiver, Ryelan Morris, who was wide open downfield for a potential touchdown.

Lagway's struggles persisted throughout the first half. Even after Baylor regained possession and took a one-point lead in the second quarter, Lagway failed to connect with running back Caden Knighten, instead throwing incompletions to two receivers before being sacked again. His inaccuracy and inability to sustain drives severely hampered Baylor's chances to build a comfortable lead against a resurgent Houston team.

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Key Play Defines Late-Game Struggle

The most pivotal moment of the contest occurred when Lagway threw a deep ball into triple coverage, resulting in an interception that shifted momentum decisively toward Houston. Despite this error, Lagway attempted to redeem himself later in the game by throwing a successful deep pass to an open Jadon Porter, which set up Knighten for his third rushing touchdown of the game.

Knighten's seventy-four-yard touchdown run remains the standout offensive highlight of Baylor's season, showcasing elite individual talent amidst team-wide struggles. However, the offense could not consistently generate scoring opportunities. Lagway's performance was particularly disappointing given that he was brought to the program specifically to stabilize the offense and protect the job of head coach Dave Aranda, though his tenure at Baylor appears to be nearing its end.

Cougars Speed Gashes Baylor Defense Early

Houston quarterback Keisean Henderson, alongside running backs Re'shaun Sanford and Makhi Hughes, utilized their speed to exploit vulnerabilities in the Baylor defense. The trio combined for two hundred and sixty yards, effectively tearing through the line of scrimmage during the first half. Their explosive plays allowed Houston to establish dominance early, forcing Baylor's defense to play from behind.

After surrendering two quick touchdown drives to start the game, the Baylor defense managed to settle into a more effective rhythm. They successfully applied pressure on Henderson whenever he was forced to drop back to pass, shutting down the Cougar attack for significant stretches. The unit demonstrated its ability to create turnovers and stop the run, but the early deficit proved too large to overcome.

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Klanderman Coaching Criticized in Final Drive

Interim head coach Joe Klanderman faced severe backlash for his tactical decisions during the final moments of the game. With only six seconds remaining on the clock and Baylor trailing by three points, Klanderman made a controversial decision to drop back two defenders toward the goal line. This strategy was widely criticized as pointless and ineffective, as it surrendered thirty free yards to the Cougars.

The additional yardage gave Houston a perfectly positioned field goal attempt, which they converted to secure the victory. While Klanderman has done remarkable work stabilizing the Baylor defense this season, this specific call was viewed as a major coaching failure. The loss underscores the urgency for Baylor to secure a permanent head coach, with Jeff Traylor being mentioned as a potential candidate to lead the program forward.