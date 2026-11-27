The Baylor Bears suffered a 72-64 defeat against No. 22 Gonzaga in the penultimate match of the Players Era Championship. Despite strong defensive efforts and rebounding, Baylor struggled significantly with shooting efficiency, including severe droughts from the field and three-point range. Big men Juslin Bodo Bodo and Caden Powell were stifled on offense, while Gonzaga capitalized with efficient deep shooting and fast-break points to secure the victory.

Nov 18, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Brett Decker Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecttook the court in the penultimate match of the Players Era Championship.

The teams were trading blows in the first half, but the Bears shot just 35% and 20% from 3-point range, stemming another strong defensive performance and dropping the rematch 72-64. Here are takewaways:Nov 18, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears center Caden Powell | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectof Juslin Bodo Bodo and Caden Powell has been a strong suit for the Bears, especially because of their defense. It was a different story against No. 22 Gonzaga.

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The big men had strong effort but could not score. They weren't able to get a position in the paint and only got four shots off in the game; in crunch time they were both sitting on the bench. The Bears will have to be able to rely on their big men to generate some offense, but the guards had to do all of the work and didn't have much space to work with.