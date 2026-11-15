Baylor Bears Fall to BYU Cougars 28-7 in Provo

Baylor struggled offensively and defensively in a 28-7 loss to BYU. Quarterback DJ Lagway threw one touchdown and one interception as the Bears failed to mount a comeback in Provo.

Baylor University dropped a decisive 28-7 contest against Brigham Young University on November 14, 2026. The game took place at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah, ending the Bears' hopes for a competitive performance on the road. Interim head coach Joe Klanderman watched his team struggle to generate any meaningful momentum throughout the night. The final score reflected a one-sided affair where BYU controlled the pace from the opening kickoff. This loss adds another chapter to a difficult season for the Waco-based program.

Offensive Struggles Halt Baylor Attack

Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway attempted to lead the offense but faced significant obstacles. He finished the game with 159 passing yards, completing 21 of 37 pass attempts. Lagway threw one touchdown pass but also committed one critical interception that halted potential scoring drives. His ability to extend plays was evident on the ground, where he rushed for 42 yards and picked up a few first downs. However, these efforts were not enough to overcome a defense that consistently pressured the quarterback line. The offensive unit was held to just seven total points, marking a poor showing for the Bears. Lagway was forced to throw the ball away multiple times due to the intense pressure from the BYU defensive front. The Cougars sacked Lagway three times, disrupting the timing of the passing game entirely.

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Receiving Corps and Run Game Fail to Score

The receiving targets for Baylor could not find consistent separation against the BYU secondary. Wide receiver DeBraun Hampton caught five passes for 50 yards, including a crucial sideline grab that kept a scoring drive alive. Gavin Freeman added six receptions for 37 yards, while Hampton contributed three more catches for 31 yards. Outside of these modest stats, the wideout group produced very little. The tight end position saw minimal action, with Hawkins Polley recording one reception for 17 yards. The only bright spot for the tight ends was Matthew Klopfenstein, who caught the team's sole touchdown. Klopfenstein's score came in the second half, but it was an isolated incident in an otherwise scoreless afternoon. The running game was completely shut down by the BYU defense. Baylor backs combined for just 37 rushing yards on 12 carries. Caden Knighten attempted to jump over defenders but could not generate significant yardage. The lack of a ground attack forced the Bears into obvious passing situations, making it easier for BYU to defend the field.

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BYU Defense Dominates Ground Game

BYU utilized a powerful rushing attack to control the clock and frustrate the Baylor defense. The Cougars rushed for 189 yards in total, establishing physical dominance early in the game. BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier was a key factor in this success, rushing for 54 yards and scoring three rushing touchdowns. The Baylor defense struggled to contain the inside running lanes throughout the contest. The team recorded only one sack against the Cougars, failing to disrupt the offensive flow. Linebacker Travion Barnes had a solid individual performance with 10 tackles and one tackle for loss. However, the entire linebacker corps had difficulty adjusting to BYU's tempo and blocking schemes. The defensive line could not penetrate the backfield consistently, allowing Bachmeier to find seams in the secondary. This inability to stop the run put Baylor in a constant state of catch-up, requiring long fields and difficult third-down conversions.

Secondary Limits Passing But Defense Falls Short

While the run defense was porous, the Baylor secondary performed adequately against the pass. They limited BYU to just 104 passing yards, forcing the Cougars to complete only 14 of 24 pass attempts. The defensive backs did not give up too much space through the air, containing the passing attack effectively. Most of the damage done by BYU came on the ground, highlighting the imbalance in the Cougars' offensive strategy. The secondary's success was not enough to compensate for the failures in the front seven. The team failed to generate turnovers through the air, missing opportunities to shift momentum. Special teams provided a small bright spot with consistent kicking. Palmer Williams executed his duties well, recording six punts with an average of 48.2 yards per kick. He included a long of 64 yards to pin BYU deep in their own territory. However, the offense failed to attempt any field goals, leaving points on the board. The combination of poor offensive execution and a dominant BYU running game sealed the 28-7 result for the Bears.