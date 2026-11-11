Baylor Bears Dominate Yale Bulldogs, Remain Unbeaten at 3-0

The Baylor Bears maintained their perfect start to the season with a resounding 90-61 win over the Yale Bulldogs, thanks to standout performances from Kayden Mingo, Dylan Mingo, and Brett Decker Jr.

The Baylor Bears continued their unbeaten streak, defeating the Yale Bulldogs 90-61 in a thrilling display of basketball prowess. The win marks Scott Drew's team's third consecutive victory, and the momentum is building as they head into Sunday's showdown against seventh-ranked Texas in San Antonio.

Bears' Stellar Performance Shines Against Yale Bulldogs

The standout performances from Baylor's squad showcased the team's depth and skill. Kayden Mingo led the charge with 15 points and five rebounds, demonstrating his ability to create opportunities both for himself and his teammates. His precision and efficiency around the basket were notable.

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Mingo's brother, Dylan, also had an impressive outing, scoring 16 points and contributing six rebounds and three assists. The dynamic duo has proven to be a force to be reckoned with in the early stages of the season.

Liberty Transfer Brett Decker Jr. Makes Promising Debut

Brett Decker Jr.'s performance was equally impressive, as he continued to demonstrate his value to the team from beyond the arc. Shooting 50% from three and scoring a season-high 18 points, Decker showcased his ability to drive to the basket and create plays for his teammates. His impact on the offense will be crucial throughout the season.

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Other notable contributors to the team's win include Isaac Celiscar, who finished with 15 points and six rebounds, and Juslin Bodo Bodo, who continued to impress with his defensive presence despite scoring just two points.

Looking Ahead to Sunday's Challenging Matchup Against Texas

The Baylor Bears' winning streak will put them against a tough opponent in the seventh-ranked Texas team on Sunday. As they prepare for the challenge, they will need to maintain their level of performance and adapt to different strategies. Scott Drew's team will need to demonstrate their ability to overcome obstacles and remain focused on their goals.

The showdown promises to be an exciting contest, and fans are eagerly awaiting the outcome. With a strong team performance and momentum on their side, the Baylor Bears are well-positioned to make a statement in the upcoming matchup.