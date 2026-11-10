Baylor Bears Dominate Opening Week With Record-Setting Defense

The Baylor Bears opened the 2026-2027 college basketball season with commanding victories over Northwestern State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff, setting a program record for steals.

The Baylor Bears launched the 2026-2027 collegiate basketball season with decisive victories against Northwestern State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff, establishing an early tone of defensive dominance and offensive efficiency at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas. The team never trailed in either contest during the opening week, securing an 87-65 triumph over the Golden Lions on November 6, 2026.

Defensive Record And Turnover Dominance

Baylor established a new program benchmark by recording 21 steals in the win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, a figure that tied the existing school record. The defensive pressure was relentless, forcing a staggering 34 turnovers across the two games. This ability to disrupt opponent ball-handling translated directly into easy scoring opportunities, allowing the Bears to control the tempo and dictate the flow of both matchups from the opening tip.

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Dylan Mingo And Williams Lead The Attack

Dylan Mingo delivered a versatile performance in his season debut, contributing 14 points, six rebounds, six assists, and four steals against Northwestern State. He followed this with 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting and another six steals in the victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, shooting 60 percent from the floor for the week. Mingo effectively converted defensive stops into fast-break points, including a dunk and a layup generated from second-half steals during a critical first-quarter run against the Lions.

Isaac Williams IV provided significant offensive firepower, finishing with a career-high 26 points against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Williams shot 11-of-12 from the free-throw line and added six assists and five steals while committing zero turnovers. His ability to draw fouls was evident in his 12 free-throw attempts in just 25 minutes of play. Across the week, Williams averaged 10 assists against only two turnovers, proving he can serve as a primary ball-handler when other key guards are resting.

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Bench Depth And Supporting Cast Contributions

Kayden Mingo, a transfer from Penn State, brought scoring stability and playmaking to the guard rotation. He recorded 17 points and seven rebounds against Northwestern State before adding 13 points and three assists without a turnover in the second win. Despite shooting just 3-of-11 from three-point range, Kayden Mingo averaged 15 points for the week, with nearly half his points against Arkansas-Pine Bluff coming from the free-throw line where he was perfect at 6-of-6.

Isaac Williams IV continued to impact the game on the defensive end, leading the team with four blocks for the week. He contributed 12 points, three blocks, and three steals in the second contest, finding ways to score inside the arc by shooting 5-of-8 on two-point attempts. Brett Decker Jr. provided crucial spacing, making seven threes for the week, exactly half of Baylor's total. Decker forced defenders to stay on the perimeter, opening driving lanes for teammates and distributing four assists against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Team Statistics And Immediate Outlook

The Bears demonstrated remarkable depth, with five players scoring in double figures across the opening slate. The bench unit outscored the Arkansas-Pine Bluff starters 59-53, highlighting the squad's balanced attack. Jaylon Celiscar averaged 7.5 points and 4.5 rebounds off the bench, grabbing four offensive rebounds in the opener and adding nine points and two steals in the second game. This combination of elite perimeter defense and versatile scoring positions Baylor as a formidable contender heading into conference play.