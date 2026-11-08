Baylor Beats Iowa State 42-31; DJ Lagway Passes For 229 Yards And Rums For 119

The Baylor Bears overcame a slow start to beat the Iowa State Cyclones 42-31 at McLane Stadium. Quarterback DJ Lagway threw for two touchdowns and rushed for 119 yards and a score. The offense featured explosive plays from Taz Williams Jr. and Ryelan Morris, while the defense struggled to contain Iowa State's rushing attack led by Aiden Flora.

Baylor defeated Iowa State 42-31 in a Homecoming contest at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas, on November 7, 2026, overcoming a sluggish first half to claim a decisive victory. The win significantly boosted team morale and solidified the Bears' position in the conference standings as they demonstrated their offensive potential. Interim head coach Joe Klanderman guided the squad to this result, emphasizing the need for consistency after a slow start. The final score reflects a game defined by Baylor's offensive explosion against a defense that struggled with run support. This victory marks a pivotal moment for the program, showcasing the roster's ability to execute at a high level when fully engaged.

Quarterback DJ Lagway delivered a complete performance, throwing for 229 yards and rushing for 119 yards to accumulate 348 total yards. Lagway completed 16 of 28 pass attempts, connecting for two touchdown passes while adding a rushing touchdown himself. His ability to make plays with his legs gave the Bears a versatile dimension that Iowa State struggled to contain. The dual-threat nature of Lagway's game forced the Cyclones defense into difficult coverage assignments throughout the match. This statistical output highlights his critical role as the centerpiece of the Baylor offense this season.

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Wide receiver Taz Williams Jr. highlighted the receiving corps with a spectacular 62-yard touchdown reception during the second half. Williams provided a major explosive play that helped shift momentum in favor of the home team. Gavin Freeman led the group with six receptions for 60 yards, serving as a reliable safety valve for the quarterback. Dre'lon Miller contributed one reception for 32 yards, while Louis Brown IV caught two passes for 17 yards. Jadon Porter also found success in the passing game with a six-yard haul. These combined efforts created a balanced and dynamic aerial attack that kept the Cyclones defense off balance.

Tight end Tony Livingston established himself as a trusted target with three receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown. Livingston caught a crucial touchdown pass via an impressive one-handed grab in the end zone. His recent performances over the past two games have made him a productive piece of the offense. The tight end position provided a reliable option in critical situations, stretching the field and creating mismatches. Livingston's ability to make difficult catches under pressure adds another layer of complexity to Baylor's offensive scheme. His contribution underscored the depth and skill of the receiving corps.

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Running back Ryelan Morris excelled in the backfield, carrying the ball nine times for 50 yards and scoring two touchdowns. Morris provided a strong ground presence that complemented the passing game effectively. Caden Knighten added 26 yards on seven carries, contributing to the overall rushing effort. Michael Turner contributed 11 yards on two attempts, providing depth to the running back rotation. While the running game was not overwhelmingly dominant, Morris's scoring bursts were essential to maintaining offensive momentum. The offensive line played a crucial role in creating these opportunities by providing solid protection and effective blocking.

The defense faced significant challenges, particularly in containing Iowa State's rushing attack. Running back Aiden Flora accounted for 182 of the Cyclones' 216 total rushing yards. The Bears' defensive line recorded three sacks and nine tackles for loss, showing an ability to generate pressure. However, they were unable to consistently stop Flora and the Iowa State ground game. Linebacker Travion Barnes led the corps with eight total tackles, a sack, and a tackle for loss. Despite these efforts, the collective defensive effort was not sufficient to shut down the rushing attack. This disparity highlighted a significant challenge for Baylor's linebackers.

Iowa State managed to move the ball through the air for 256 passing yards and two touchdowns. Cornerback LeVar Thornton Jr. made key defensive plays, including a crucial pass deflection. The secondary showed flashes of competence but struggled to fully contain the passing attack. Special teams played a supporting role with kicker Rhett Armstrong going a perfect 6-for-6 on extra point attempts. Punter Palmer Williams averaged 43.7 yards per punt, successfully pinning the Cyclones inside their own 20-yard line twice. These contributions from special teams helped control field position and support the overall team effort.

The comprehensive team effort, led by Lagway's dual-threat mastery, resulted in a hard-fought victory for the Bears at home. The performance from the quarterback, wide receivers, and tight end groups earned high grades for their execution. While the defensive units struggled against the run, the offensive firepower was undeniable. This win provides a significant momentum shift for Baylor as they continue their conference play. The team will look to build on this success by addressing defensive vulnerabilities in upcoming games. The victory stands as a testament to the team's resilience and offensive capability.

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Baylor's ability to overcome a slow start demonstrates mental toughness and coaching adaptability. Joe Klanderman's leadership was evident as the team adjusted and took control of the game. The individual performances from key players underscore the depth of the roster. Lagway, Williams, Freeman, Morris, and Livingston all contributed to the winning effort. The statistical breakdown reveals a team that can score in multiple ways. This multifaceted approach makes them a difficult opponent to prepare for. The victory at McLane Stadium serves as a benchmark for the team's progress this season.