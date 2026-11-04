Baykar Demonstrates TB2 Drone Launching FPV Drones in Flight Test

Baykar confirms successful flight test of TB2 UCAV deploying Skydagger FPV drones. Details on the new strike capability, test location, and impact on Turkish defense exports are provided.

Baykar successfully demonstrated a new strike capability for its Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicle during a flight test in northwestern Türkiye. The defense firm confirmed that two attack drones launched from the aircraft struck their targets, marking a significant upgrade to the platform's operational versatility. This event highlights the ongoing evolution of Turkish drone technology and its expanding role in modern aerial warfare tactics.

TB2 Flight Test Details And Launch Mechanism

The flight demonstration took place at the Kesan Flight Training and Test Center in Edirne province on Wednesday. During the mission, the TB2 took off carrying sixteen first-person-view (FPV) drones developed by Skydagger. After entering the designated test area, the aircraft released two of these smaller drones over the target zone. Following the launch, the TB2 remained airborne to serve as a communications relay, allowing operators to steer the smaller drones into their targets using the established link. This method provides operators with a pilot's-eye view through an onboard camera, enhancing precision during the strike phase.

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Operational History And Strike Capabilities

This test adds to the established strike capabilities of an aircraft that entered service with the Turkish Armed Forces in 2014 and was first armed in 2015. Beyond launching FPV drones, the TB2 can conduct reconnaissance and surveillance missions. It is also equipped to use its onboard laser to designate targets and can carry up to four guided munitions, including Roketsan's MAM-L and MAM-C. These multiple roles ensure the aircraft remains a versatile asset for various military operations.

Commercial Export Performance And Market Reach

The success of the TB2 fleet is reflected in its extensive operational history and commercial success. The fleet surpassed 1 million flight hours in 2024, a decade after the aircraft entered service. Baykar has signed export agreements with 36 countries for the TB2 and 16 for its Akinci combat drone, covering 39 countries across the two programs. The company's exports reached a record 2.2 billion USD in 2025, and overseas sales have accounted for about 90 percent of its revenue in recent years.

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Impact On Future Defense Strategies

The integration of Skydagger FPV drones into the TB2 platform signifies a shift toward more complex aerial swarm tactics. By using the TB2 as a mothership and communication hub, the system allows for greater range and flexibility in deploying smaller, specialized drones. This capability enhances the ability to conduct targeted strikes while maintaining situational awareness through the relay link. The test underscores the rapid innovation within the Turkish defense sector and its impact on global military procurement trends.

Strategic Implications For Allied Nations

With exports already reaching thirty-nine countries, the enhanced capabilities of the TB2 may influence future defense partnerships. The ability to deploy multiple small drones from a single platform offers a cost-effective solution for surveillance and precision strikes. This development reinforces the position of Turkish aerospace firms as key suppliers of advanced unmanned systems. The continued expansion of the TB2's operational parameters suggests further adaptations to meet diverse customer requirements in the international market.